MIAMI – London’s Gatwick Airport (LGW) will conduct flight operations from only its North Terminal at least through mid-2021.

Reports on aerouk.com and air101.co.uk say that to reduce its operating costs in light of travel restrictions due to the COVID-19 crisis, the airport is consolidating operations in the North Terminal. British Airways (BA), which usually operates from the South Terminal, states on its website that its operations are temporarily moving to the other terminal.

London Gatwick Airport during busier times. Photo: LGW

Essential Operations Only

Although the airport is open, the UK has severely limited travel at present. The LGW web page states, “The airport remains open for essential travel and all flights are operating to and from our North Terminal.

During the lockdown in England, residents must have a legal reason for travel (such as for work), and you should check the rules that apply at your destination including the FCDO travel advice, as these may have changed since your last visit.”

The UK’s Job Support Scheme (JSS) supports many of the “viable” jobs at the airport. That means the airport receives funds to help prevent furloughs of those who work reduced hours due to COVID-19. That support runs through April 30.

According to the air101.co.uk report, Gatwick’s passenger level forecast for Q1 is set at 4% of 2019 levels. At that point, travel in the UK should begin to increase as the government starts to lift travel restrictions.

