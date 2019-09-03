Airways Magazine

Gatwick Airport Suffers Baggage Belt Failure

September 03
08:05 2019
LONDON – Media in the UK have broken the story regarding a technical fault in the baggage belt at London Gatwick Airport’s North Terminal.

It is understood that two negative scenarios have occurred as a result of this.

The first is that passengers are facing delays to their flights as a result, with the second being the case that passengers who are already en-route to their destinations may not receive their luggage at all.

This issue in terms of the airline side has mainly effected British low-cost carrier EasyJet, who have come out and said that the bags would be returned “as soon as possible”, with no given timeframe in which this will happen.

The low-cost carrier also said that “any passengers who have missed flights because of the resulting congestion at bag drop are being offered free transfers to alternative flights”.

The statement also added that the airline is “working closely with the airport team to minimise the disruption and return luggage to our passengers”.

Media is stating that those affected at Gatwick have recorded waits of more than five hours, with check-in delays exceeding over an hour.

At the time of writing, Gatwick has not stated whether this issue has been resolved yet, but looking at social media, it remains clear that a lot of angry passengers have not received any useful updates but just apologies.

The airport on Twitter said that “our engineers are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible and we apologise for any inconvenience caused to passengers”.

Another example of delayed passengers came from the BBC where a disgruntled traveller was due to fly at 0800L today.

She had been transferred to a flight that was due to depart at 1220L, which is now departing at 1415L instead.

Stay tuned to Airways for future updates to this article.

James Field

James Field

