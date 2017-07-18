Frontier Airlines Announces Major Route Network Changes

MIAMI — Ahead of Frontier Airlines’ planned IPO, the airline has unveiled massive changes to its route network. Today, Frontier unveiled 85 new routes and 21 new destinations.

From Denver alone, the airline has announced 21 new routes. Other cities that saw major expansions include Miami, Orlando, Tampa, Buffalo, and Long Island. At airports across the country, Frontier held press conferences to announce the new services.

“We are proud to announce the nationwide expansion of our unique brand of Low Fares Done Right which will empower millions more people to afford to fly,” Barry Biffle, president and CEO for Frontier Airlines, said. “We project this will save our customers over a billion dollars annually on their flights. These new flights will allow us to serve even more of America and make flying a truly affordable option.”

“Customers will benefit not only from the broad new selection of nonstop routes, but our growing network will provide more than 1,000 new connecting route options,” Biffle continued. “By taking advantage of our natural share of connecting passengers, we can offer our low fares to even more of America. This is particularly important through our largest hub and our home in Denver.”

The expansion comes as Frontier continues to take delivery of A321 and A320neo aircraft. Last October, Frontier became the launch customer for the CFM Leap powered A320neo.

Below is a summary of the new service:

City On sale 7/18 On sale soon for Spring 2018 travel Albuquerque, N.M. Denver Atlanta San Juan, Puerto Rico Islip, N.Y Austin, Texas Ontario, Calif., Phoenix, New Orleans, Raleigh/Durham Charlotte N.C.; Cincinnati; Columbus, Ohio; San Jose, Calif. Boise, Idaho Denver Buffalo, N.Y. Fort Myers, Fla.; Miami; Orlando, Fla.; Tampa, Fla.; Denver Calgary, Alberta, Canada Denver Charlotte Austin, Islip Providence, RI Charleston, S.C. Denver Cedar Rapids, Iowa Orlando, Fla. Cancun Kansas City, Mo.; Orlando Chicago-O’Hare Islip; Ontario Cincinnati Miami Austin, Jacksonville, Fla.; Raleigh/Durham; San Antonio; Seattle Columbus Tampa Austin Denver Albuquerque; Oklahoma City, Okla.; Ontario, Calif.; Palm Springs, Calif.; Reno, Nev.; San Jose, Calif. Boise, Idaho; Buffalo; Calgary, Alberta**; Charleston; El Paso, Texas; Fargo, N.D.; Fresno, Calif.; Grand Rapids, Mich; Jackson Hole, Wyo; Jacksonville, Fla.; Little Rock, Ark.; Louisville, Ky.; Pensacola, Fla.; Spokane, Wash; Tulsa, Okla. Detroit Miami Islip El Paso Denver Fargo Denver Fresno Denver Fort Myers Buffalo, Colorado Springs, Islip, Kansas City, Nashville, Providence Grand Rapids Orlando Denver Indianapolis Tampa Islip Fort Myers, Miami, Minneapolis, New Orleans, Tampa, West Palm Beach, Fla. Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago–O’Hare, Detroit Jackson Hole Denver Jacksonville Denver, Cincinnati Kansas City Cancun**, Fort Myers, Tampa Raleigh/Durham Knoxville Orlando Las Vegas Salt Lake City, San Jose Little Rock Denver Louisville Denver Miami Buffalo; Cincinnati; Cleveland; Detroit; Islip; Milwaukee; Providence; San Juan, Puerto Rico; Trenton, N.J. Minneapolis Tampa Islip; Trenton Milwaukee Miami; Tampa Nashville Fort Myers; Tampa New Orleans Austin; Islip; Providence; San Antonio Oklahoma City Denver; Orlando San Diego Ontario Austin; Denver Chicago – O’Hare Orlando Buffalo; Cancun**; Cedar Rapids; Grand Rapids; Knoxville; Oklahoma City San Antonio; Tulsa Palm Springs Denver Pensacola Denver Phoenix Austin, San Antonio Providence Fort Myers; Miami; New Orleans; Tampa Charlotte; Raleigh/Durham Raleigh/Durham Austin Cincinnati; Kansas City; Providence Reno Denver St. Louis Tampa Salt Lake City Las Vegas San Antonio New Orleans; Phoenix; San Diego Cincinnati; Orlando, San Jose San Diego San Antonio Oklahoma City; Tulsa San Jose Denver; Las Vegas Austin; San Antonio San Juan, Puerto Rico Atlanta, Miami Seattle Cincinnati Spokane Denver Tampa Buffalo, Colorado Springs, Columbus, Indianapolis, Islip, Kansas City, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Nashville, Providence, St. Louis Trenton Miami Minneapolis Tulsa Denver, Orlando, San Diego West Palm Beach Islip