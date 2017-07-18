Frontier Airlines Announces Major Route Network Changes
MIAMI — Ahead of Frontier Airlines’ planned IPO, the airline has unveiled massive changes to its route network. Today, Frontier unveiled 85 new routes and 21 new destinations.
From Denver alone, the airline has announced 21 new routes. Other cities that saw major expansions include Miami, Orlando, Tampa, Buffalo, and Long Island. At airports across the country, Frontier held press conferences to announce the new services.
“We are proud to announce the nationwide expansion of our unique brand of Low Fares Done Right which will empower millions more people to afford to fly,” Barry Biffle, president and CEO for Frontier Airlines, said. “We project this will save our customers over a billion dollars annually on their flights. These new flights will allow us to serve even more of America and make flying a truly affordable option.”
“Customers will benefit not only from the broad new selection of nonstop routes, but our growing network will provide more than 1,000 new connecting route options,” Biffle continued. “By taking advantage of our natural share of connecting passengers, we can offer our low fares to even more of America. This is particularly important through our largest hub and our home in Denver.”
The expansion comes as Frontier continues to take delivery of A321 and A320neo aircraft. Last October, Frontier became the launch customer for the CFM Leap powered A320neo.
Below is a summary of the new service:
|
City
|
On sale 7/18
|
On sale soon for Spring 2018 travel
|
Albuquerque, N.M.
|
Denver
|
Atlanta
|
San Juan, Puerto Rico
|
Islip, N.Y
|
Austin, Texas
|
Ontario, Calif., Phoenix, New Orleans, Raleigh/Durham
|
Charlotte N.C.; Cincinnati; Columbus, Ohio; San Jose, Calif.
|
Boise, Idaho
|
Denver
|
Buffalo, N.Y.
|
Fort Myers, Fla.; Miami; Orlando, Fla.; Tampa, Fla.;
|
Denver
|
Calgary, Alberta, Canada
|
Denver
|
Charlotte
|
Austin, Islip
|
Providence, RI
|
Charleston, S.C.
|
Denver
|
Cedar Rapids, Iowa
|
Orlando, Fla.
|
Cancun
|
Kansas City, Mo.; Orlando
|
Chicago-O’Hare
|
Islip; Ontario
|
Cincinnati
|
Miami
|
Austin, Jacksonville, Fla.; Raleigh/Durham; San Antonio; Seattle
|
Columbus
|
Tampa
|
Austin
|
Denver
|
Albuquerque; Oklahoma City, Okla.; Ontario, Calif.; Palm Springs, Calif.; Reno, Nev.; San Jose, Calif.
|
Boise, Idaho; Buffalo; Calgary, Alberta**; Charleston; El Paso, Texas; Fargo, N.D.; Fresno, Calif.; Grand Rapids, Mich; Jackson Hole, Wyo; Jacksonville, Fla.; Little Rock, Ark.; Louisville, Ky.; Pensacola, Fla.; Spokane, Wash; Tulsa, Okla.
|
Detroit
|
Miami
|
Islip
|
El Paso
|
Denver
|
Fargo
|
Denver
|
Fresno
|
Denver
|
Fort Myers
|
Buffalo, Colorado Springs, Islip, Kansas City, Nashville, Providence
|
Grand Rapids
|
Orlando
|
Denver
|
Indianapolis
|
Tampa
|
Islip
|
Fort Myers, Miami, Minneapolis, New Orleans, Tampa, West Palm Beach, Fla.
|
Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago–O’Hare, Detroit
|
Jackson Hole
|
Denver
|
Jacksonville
|
Denver, Cincinnati
|
Kansas City
|
Cancun**, Fort Myers, Tampa
|
Raleigh/Durham
|
Knoxville
|
Orlando
|
Las Vegas
|
Salt Lake City, San Jose
|
Little Rock
|
Denver
|
Louisville
|
Denver
|
Miami
|
Buffalo; Cincinnati; Cleveland; Detroit; Islip; Milwaukee; Providence; San Juan, Puerto Rico; Trenton, N.J.
|
Minneapolis
|
Tampa
|
Islip; Trenton
|
Milwaukee
|
Miami; Tampa
|
Nashville
|
Fort Myers; Tampa
|
New Orleans
|
Austin; Islip; Providence; San Antonio
|
Oklahoma City
|
Denver; Orlando
|
San Diego
|
Ontario
|
Austin; Denver
|
Chicago – O’Hare
|
Orlando
|
Buffalo; Cancun**; Cedar Rapids; Grand Rapids; Knoxville; Oklahoma City
|
San Antonio; Tulsa
|
Palm Springs
|
Denver
|
Pensacola
|
Denver
|
Phoenix
|
Austin, San Antonio
|
Providence
|
Fort Myers; Miami; New Orleans; Tampa
|
Charlotte; Raleigh/Durham
|
Raleigh/Durham
|
Austin
|
Cincinnati; Kansas City; Providence
|
Reno
|
Denver
|
St. Louis
|
Tampa
|
Salt Lake City
|
Las Vegas
|
San Antonio
|
New Orleans; Phoenix; San Diego
|
Cincinnati; Orlando, San Jose
|
San Diego
|
San Antonio
|
Oklahoma City; Tulsa
|
San Jose
|
Denver; Las Vegas
|
Austin; San Antonio
|
San Juan, Puerto Rico
|
Atlanta, Miami
|
Seattle
|
Cincinnati
|
Spokane
|
Denver
|
Tampa
|
Buffalo, Colorado Springs, Columbus, Indianapolis, Islip, Kansas City, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Nashville, Providence, St. Louis
|
Trenton
|
Miami
|
Minneapolis
|
Tulsa
|
Denver, Orlando, San Diego
|
West Palm Beach
|
Islip