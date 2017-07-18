Airways Magazine

Frontier Airlines Announces Major Route Network Changes

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Frontier Airlines Announces Major Route Network Changes

Frontier Airlines Announces Major Route Network Changes
July 18
13:18 2017
Print This Article

MIAMI — Ahead of Frontier Airlines’ planned IPO, the airline has unveiled massive changes to its route network. Today, Frontier unveiled 85 new routes and 21 new destinations.

From Denver alone, the airline has announced 21 new routes. Other cities that saw major expansions include Miami, Orlando, Tampa, Buffalo, and Long Island. At airports across the country, Frontier held press conferences to announce the new services.

“We are proud to announce the nationwide expansion of our unique brand of Low Fares Done Right which will empower millions more people to afford to fly,” Barry Biffle, president and CEO for Frontier Airlines, said. “We project this will save our customers over a billion dollars annually on their flights. These new flights will allow us to serve even more of America and make flying a truly affordable option.”

img_map

“Customers will benefit not only from the broad new selection of nonstop routes, but our growing network will provide more than 1,000 new connecting route options,” Biffle continued. “By taking advantage of our natural share of connecting passengers, we can offer our low fares to even more of America. This is particularly important through our largest hub and our home in Denver.”

The expansion comes as Frontier continues to take delivery of A321 and A320neo aircraft. Last October, Frontier became the launch customer for the CFM Leap powered A320neo.

Below is a summary of the new service:

City

On sale 7/18

On sale soon for Spring 2018 travel

Albuquerque, N.M.

Denver

Atlanta

San Juan, Puerto Rico

Islip, N.Y

Austin, Texas

Ontario, Calif., Phoenix, New Orleans, Raleigh/Durham

Charlotte N.C.; Cincinnati; Columbus, Ohio; San Jose, Calif.

Boise, Idaho

Denver

Buffalo, N.Y.

Fort Myers, Fla.; Miami; Orlando, Fla.; Tampa, Fla.;

Denver

Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Denver

Charlotte

Austin, Islip

Providence, RI

Charleston, S.C.

Denver

Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Orlando, Fla.

Cancun

Kansas City, Mo.; Orlando

Chicago-O’Hare

Islip; Ontario

Cincinnati

Miami

Austin, Jacksonville, Fla.; Raleigh/Durham; San Antonio; Seattle

Columbus

Tampa

Austin

Denver

Albuquerque; Oklahoma City, Okla.; Ontario, Calif.; Palm Springs, Calif.; Reno, Nev.; San Jose, Calif.

Boise, Idaho; Buffalo; Calgary, Alberta**; Charleston; El Paso, Texas; Fargo, N.D.; Fresno, Calif.; Grand Rapids, Mich; Jackson Hole, Wyo; Jacksonville, Fla.; Little Rock, Ark.; Louisville, Ky.; Pensacola, Fla.; Spokane, Wash; Tulsa, Okla.

Detroit

Miami

Islip

El Paso

Denver

Fargo

Denver

Fresno

Denver

Fort Myers

Buffalo, Colorado Springs, Islip, Kansas City, Nashville, Providence

Grand Rapids

Orlando

Denver

Indianapolis

Tampa

Islip

Fort Myers, Miami, Minneapolis, New Orleans, Tampa, West Palm Beach, Fla.

Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago–O’Hare, Detroit

Jackson Hole

Denver

Jacksonville

Denver, Cincinnati

Kansas City

Cancun**, Fort Myers, Tampa

Raleigh/Durham

Knoxville

Orlando

Las Vegas

Salt Lake City, San Jose

Little Rock

Denver

Louisville

Denver

Miami

Buffalo; Cincinnati; Cleveland; Detroit; Islip; Milwaukee; Providence; San Juan, Puerto Rico;  Trenton, N.J.

Minneapolis

Tampa

Islip; Trenton

Milwaukee

Miami; Tampa

Nashville

Fort Myers; Tampa

New Orleans

Austin; Islip; Providence; San Antonio

Oklahoma City

Denver; Orlando

San Diego

Ontario

Austin; Denver

Chicago – O’Hare

Orlando

Buffalo; Cancun**; Cedar Rapids; Grand Rapids; Knoxville; Oklahoma City

San Antonio; Tulsa

Palm Springs

Denver

Pensacola

Denver

Phoenix

Austin, San Antonio

Providence

Fort Myers; Miami; New Orleans; Tampa

Charlotte; Raleigh/Durham

Raleigh/Durham

Austin

Cincinnati; Kansas City; Providence

Reno

Denver

St. Louis

Tampa

Salt Lake City

Las Vegas

San Antonio

New Orleans; Phoenix; San Diego

Cincinnati; Orlando, San Jose

San Diego

San Antonio

Oklahoma City; Tulsa

San Jose

Denver; Las Vegas

Austin; San Antonio

San Juan, Puerto Rico

Atlanta, Miami

Seattle

Cincinnati

Spokane

Denver

Tampa

Buffalo, Colorado Springs, Columbus, Indianapolis, Islip, Kansas City, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Nashville, Providence, St. Louis

Trenton

Miami

Minneapolis

Tulsa

Denver, Orlando, San Diego

West Palm Beach

Islip
0
Tags
Frontier Airlinesroutes

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Benjamin Bearup

Benjamin Bearup

Aviation journalist and social media guru from Atlanta, Georgia. I travel for the people I meet and the connections I make. High school senior with a passion for aviation business management. ben@airwaysmag.com @TheAviationBeat

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

4 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment

Only registered users can comment.

Current Issue

logo
Purchase
Subscribe

In the News

Airways International, Inc © 2017. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
error: Content is protected !!