MIAMI – The FRAPORT Group, owner of Frankfurt Airport (FRA), has published traffic figures for March 2021 that show ongoing low passenger numbers while cargo volume shows growth.

Passenger figures stood at 925.277 with a 56.4% decline on a year-on-year basis notwithstanding March 2020 numbers were already negatively impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. When compared to March 2019 traffic the decrease goes to a stunning minus 83.5%.

During the period going from January to March FRA saw 2.5ml passengers going thru its facilities, a downtrend of 83.2 % when compared to the same quarter in 2019.

Frankfurth Airport Terminal – Photo : FRAPORT Media

Positive Trend for Cargo

A different trend was followed by cargo traffic which continued to rise by 24.6% year-on-year to 208506 metric tons in March 2021, an increase of 3% when compared to the same month in 2020. This constant growth has been achieved notwithstanding the lack of loading capacity due to the stop of passenger flights.

As far as aircraft movement is concerned, FRA suffered a decrease of of 40.1%, compared to last year, and accounted for 13676 take-off and landings. As a consequence, the accumulated MTOW (Maximum take Off Weight), used to calculate airport charges,contracted by 30.3% to approximately 1.1 metric tons.

Flugzeuge bei Nacht am Terminal 2. Photo: FRAPORT media

FRAPORT International Ventures

Other airports, part of FRAPORT international portfolio, showed mixed results being continuously impacted by the pandemic and ongoing travel restrictions but some airports showed, in a counter tendency, better results than those observed in March 2020 albeit a severe downturn in traffic volumes was already observed in March 2020.

Compared to March 2019, all FRAPORT Group airports, showed a noticeable decline in passenger traffic during the reporting month. Ljubljana Airport (LJU) sank by 78.3% with 7907 passengers, Fortaleza (FOR) and Porto Alegre (POA) in Brazil saw 330162 passengers going thru with a downturn of 57.7%. Traffic in Lima (LIM) declined by 46.2% to 525309 passengers.

The 14 Greek airports managed by FRAPORT, declined by 60%, in Bulgaria, Black Sea Twin Stars airports at Burgas (BOJ) and Varna (VAR) received 21502 passengers in March with a loss of 46.1%. Antalya (AYT) slipped down 2.1% to 558061 pax.

On the contrary, traffic at Pulkovo Airport (LED), serving St. Petersburg, showed a growth of 11.1% with a 1.1ml pax. China Xi’An Airport (XIY) soared to more than 3.4ml passengers during March, a strong rebound when compared to March 2020 with China in the midst of a severe Covid-19 epidemic but, when compared to 2019 data, XIY posts a decline in traffic of 9%.