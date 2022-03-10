DALLAS – Yesterday, the inaugural Fresh Flower Forum, hosted by Miami International Airport (MIA) and Brussels Airport (BRU), kicked off in Miami with Airways in attendance.

91% of flowers imported into the United States pass through MIA alone, or around US$1.2bn worth annually, positioning the airport as the busiest in terms of international cargo in the country.

Jimmy Nares, the Section Chief for Marketing at MIA, began the forum by highlighting the cargo connection between MIA and BRU with five freighter airlines operating between the cities.

Nares continued, saying that MIA exports largely center around “high-tech goods, industrial machinery, computers, peripherals, telecommunications equipment, [and] pharmaceuticals,” while MIA imports include “fish, flowers, vegetables, fruits, and juice, [and] seeds and grass.”

Nathan de Valck of BRU (L) and Jimmy Nares of MIA (R) give the inaugural presentations. Photo: Brent Foster / Airways Magazine – @5starflight

The Brussels Perspective

Nathan de Valck, Head of Product and Route Development at BRU, highlighted the “real need to innovate” due to the “slim profit margins” in flower transportation before emphasizing the key role of innovation in the BRU operation.

de Valck continued, saying that “all the cargo activities are clustered together at the north side of the airport” at BRU, making it easy to “optimize processes” in an “efficient and smooth way [to] improve the handling of flowers, fruit, vegetables, and organizing efficient transfer from the aircraft to the truck.”

Louis Volpe (L) of the USDA and Stanley Gathumbi (R) of the U.S. CBP outline the role of regulation in flower transportation. Photo: Brent Foster / Airways Magazine – @5starflight

The Regulatory Side

Louis Volpe, the FO South Florida Area Director at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), outlined the role of the Miami Plant Inspection Station, responsible for inspecting all flowers coming into MIA to “safeguard American agriculture.”

The Chief Agriculture Specialist at U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Stanley Gathumbi, said that the MIA operation includes clearing “69% of all fruits and vegetables entering U.S. commerce” before highlighting CPB policy that imports should be “cleared at the first point of entry” into the country.

Panels moderated by Sam Quintelier of BRU and Jimmy Nares of MIA. Panelists from a range of companies including Avianca Cargo, DSV Air and Sea, dnata, LATAM Cargo, Association of Floral Importers of Florida, IFA Skyfast, Deny Cargo, Amerijet, and Nallian. Photo: Brent Foster / Airways Magazine – @5starflight

The Industry Perspective

The forum also included detailed panel discussions with experts from airlines and logistics companies in the United States, Belgium, and South America dealing with the floral transport industry.

Discussion topics included the role of infrastructure in maintaining the quality of flowers during transportation along with the importance of data sharing and global collaboration.

Stay tuned for more detailed insights into the role of the air cargo industry at both BRU and MIA in the flower transportation industry in the upcoming launch of the Airways Premium subscription in April!

Featured image: Brent Foster/Airways