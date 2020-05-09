Airways Magazine

Video: Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport Runway Project Wins Award

May 08
22:45 2020
MIAMI- Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) receives a recognition from the Southeast Chapter of the American Association of Airport Executives (SECAAAE) due to its north runway rehabilitation project.

Through its account on Twitter (@FLLFlyer), the airfield located in Broward County, Florida announced that it won the 2020 Corporate Award for Commercial Airport Project of the Year-Airfields.

The construction was lead by General Asphalt and built by the engineering team of Kimley-Horn and Associates, which also were thanked by FLL in the announcement.

Detailed North Runway Rehabilitation Project

For up to four month since June 3, 2019, the North Runway (10L-28R) was temporarily closed to be rehabilitated as part of a bigger renovation for the FLL’s two runways.

While the rehabilitation project worth US$90m had an initial taxiway construction phase, the improvement development included as its main goal a concrete replacement and asphalt repaving for the runway’s 75-foot center portion to extend its life 30 years and have a modern and efficient design.

The taxiway was not the only enhanced airport portion as the rehabilitation work also included electrical, signage, and drainage system upgrades.

The project carried out by General Asphalt and Kimley-Horn and Associates was designed in four phases planned from February 2019 to March 2020, when it would be completed.

Month by month, the project work was scheduled in February, followed by the begining of phase 2 for taxiway work during March-June. In June, the beginning of phase 3 meant the runway closure that lasted four months. Then, in October, phase 4 for taxiway B & C work was planned until March 2020.

Additionally, the Engineered Material Arresting System (EMAS) beds were replaced and extended on the east to comply with safety requirements from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport
Sofia Marrero

