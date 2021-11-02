MIAMI – This month, three airlines are resuming service at Miami International Airport (MIA) for the first time since the epidemic began; two others are making their MIA debuts, according to an airport press release.

Finnair (AY) started a twice-weekly Stockholm service on October 23 and will resume a three-times-weekly Helsinki service on November 30. SAS-Scandinavian Airlines (SK) also returns to MIA this month, with three weekly flights to Copenhagen and twice-weekly flights to Stockholm on November 8 and 9, respectively, followed by a weekly Oslo service on November 11.

On November 1, Air Canada (AC) resumed service to MIA with daily Toronto flights, which will be expanded to four daily flights in December. AC will also resume service between Montreal and Miami on November 6 with two weekly flights, increasing to two daily flights in December.

Air Canada Airbus 330-300 C-GKUH. Photo: Andrew Henderson/Airways

Othe Winter MIA-bound Airlines

A couple of charter passenger airlines began service to Miami in November as well. Global Crossing Airlines (GlobalX), a new U.S. charter airline, launched three weekly charter flights to Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on November 1 and expects to launch five weekly flights to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, and daily flights to Havana, Cuba later this month.

GlobalX plans to start daily flights from MIA to Las Vegas and Nassau, Bahamas, in December. On November 1, Dominican carrier RED Air began daily charter service from MIA to Santo Domingo, with intentions to add a second daily trip on November 21.

Aer Lingus (EI) from Dublin, KLM (KL) from Amsterdam, Royal Air Maroc (AT) from Casablanca, and Sunwing (WG) from Toronto, Montreal, and Quebec City are all scheduled to fly south this winter, making their MIA returns in December and January.

The debut of the Miami service coincides with the US government’s decision to allow vaccinated non-US persons from overseas destinations to enter the country for the first time since early 2020, beginning November 8.