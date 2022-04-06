DALLAS – Finavia airports will offer direct flights to more than 130 destinations this summer, with Helsinki Airport (HEL) offering up to 200 flights a day. Here’s the complete summer airline route rundown.

For the upcoming summer season, Finnair (AY) will fly to approximately 70 European destinations from HEL, as well as many long-haul flights, including new routes to Dallas and Seattle. Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago are among the other US destinations. AY will also fly to Bangkok, Delhi, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Shanghai, Seoul, Singapore, and Mumbai, among other Asian cities.

Also in the summer, Norwegian Air Shuttle (DY) will reestablish its hub at HEL and fly to 27 destinations from there. DY will fly to Chania in Crete, Larnaca in Cyprus, Palma de Mallorca in Spain, Nice in the south of France, and Split in Croatia, among other places.

Ryanair (FR), a newcomer to HEL, will offer direct flights to four destinations: Spain’s Alicante and Barcelona, Italy’s Venice, and Croatia’s Zadar. On its part, Pegasus Airlines (PC) will begin flying to Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen Airport (SAW), which is located on Turkey’s Asian side. Flights to Antalya, Turkey, will continue to be offered by the airline.

Norwegian Air Boeing 787. Photo: Tony Bordelais/Airways

Returning Routes to Helsinki, Tampere, Turku

Icelandair (FI), Czech Airlines (OK), and Sun Express (XQ) are among the airlines that have returned to HEL, allowing passengers to fly directly to Reykjavik, Prague, Izmir, and Antalya. Vueling (VY) will restart service to Barcelona, while Agean Airlines (A3) will restore service to Athens. Blue Air (OB) and Easyjet (EC) will continue to fly between Helsinki and Bucharest, Romania, and between Helsinki and Berlin.

Ryanair will continue to fly from Tampere Airport (TMP) to London. Malaga in Spain, Frankfurt, Munich in Germany, Rhodes in Greece, as well as Oslo and Copenhagen, will be served by Air Baltic (BT), which has expanded the number of flights to Riga. Tampere to Stockholm will be served by SAS (SK).

Air Baltic will continue to fly from Turku Airport (TKU) to Riga. Wizz Air (W6) will provide flights between Turku and Gdansk, Poland, and Skopje, Macedonia. Later this year, the airline hopes to launch flights between Turku and Rome.

Finavia Corporation is a Finnish company that manages and develops 20 carbon-neutral airports and boasts the greatest long-haul links in the Nordics.

Featured image: Finnair. Brandon Farris/Airways