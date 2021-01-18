MIAMI – In a policy statement issued January 13, the FAA says it will extend through October 30, 2021 the COVID-19-related limited waiver of the minimum slot usage requirement at three major US gateway airports.

The airports are John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), New York LaGuardia Airport (LGA), and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA). The FAA had already made the waiver available through March 27, 2021.

Photo: LaGuardia Airport

Level 2 Airport Priority

In addition, the FAA is also extending through October 30, 2021, its COVID-19-related policy for prioritizing flights canceled at designated International Air Transport Association (IATA) Level 2 airports in the United States. This action is for purposes of establishing a carrier’s operational baseline in the next corresponding season.

These IATA Level 2 airports include Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD), Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), and San Francisco International Airport (SFO).

This relief is available for the full Summer 2021 scheduling season. Generally, it is subject to the same conditions currently in effect at these airports through March 27, 2021, with some additional policy updates.

Furthermore, the FAA has modified the exception for relief under “extraordinary circumstances” that is available under the current FAA waiver policy. This relief is in effect even if an operator has not complied with the standard conditions that trigger the waiver. These extensions remain subject to the FAA’s stated policy on reciprocity for the COVID-19-related slot usage and schedule relief provided to date.

The complete 41-page statement is available at this link.

Featured image: DOT-FAA Headquarters. Photo: Matthew Bisanz via Wiki Commons

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews and more. Use the discount code ‘AIRWAYSONE’ for some money off your purchase.