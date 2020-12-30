MIAMI – Upon arrival of the new Yemeni government at Aden International Airport (ADE), at least 26 people were killed and more injured in an terrorist attack. Loud blasts and gunfire were heard at the airport shortly after the plane arrived, witnesses said.

Government members were quickly transported to safety in the presidential palace in the city, reported Saudi media. Those transferred to safety included Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik, as well as Saudi Ambassador to Yemen Mohammed Said al-Jaber.

Aden Airport. Photo: Wiki Commons

What is Happening in Yemen?

On December 18, the internationally recognized Yemeni government and southern separatists formed a new power-sharing cabinet. They arrived in Aden a few days after being sworn in in Saudi Arabia.

As mentioned in timesofoman.com, The government of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi, based in the southern port of Aden, and the separatists are allies within a Saudi-backed coalition.

However, the separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) declared themselves as rulers in Aden earlier this year. Since then, the two sides have been fighting in the south, complicating efforts to forge a permanent ceasefire in the overall conflict.

