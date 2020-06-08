Airways Magazine

Europe Air Traffic Surged by 13% in Week 23

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Europe Air Traffic Surged by 13% in Week 23

Europe Air Traffic Surged by 13% in Week 23
June 08
09:51 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI – During the morning of June 08, 2020, EUROCONTROL released its weekly stats for air traffic across Europe skies.

Along week 23 of 2020, Europe’s air traffic surged by 13% with an increment of 675 more flights per day.

Source: EUROCONTROL updates Week 23, 2020.

Still Too Far From 2019 Numbers

If we look at EUROCONTROL’s graph carefully, we can see that the gap of week 23 of 2020 compared with that of 2019 is still large, with an average difference of -83%.

During week 23, the lowest peek average has been registered on June 06, 2020, with a difference between 2019-2020 of -87% amounting to 26,980 fewer movements.

UA NOC ATC CONTROL. (Credits: Author)

Forecast For The Following Weeks

As we look forward to having the stats for the following weeks, we will have an idea of how the forecast might turn out to be.

Due to the continued resumption of flight operations from different EU and Non-EU Airlines, Europe’s skies will see a consolidated growth trend with a greater increment expected from the beginning of July.

The increment is forecasted following the multiple announcements of resumptions of flight operations by many airlines.

Stay tunes to Airways for the latest reposts on the coming upturn of the industry.

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
Air Traffic Controleurcontrolweek23 2020
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Giacomo Robortaccio

Giacomo Robortaccio

Student ATPL-Pilot, living between Spain, Italy and Lithuania. In love with aviation since 2009. Around 550 flights taken and more miles still to be counted.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways Ryanair San Francisco Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0