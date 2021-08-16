MIAMI – Traffic is slowly picking up at major European airports as Eurocontrol gives a comprehensive look at the recorded Week 32 (from August 9 to August 15) with the following figures.
Traffic during week 32 stood at 70.5% of 2019 levels with an uptrend of 0.3% compared to week 31, Friday being the busiest day for 2021 with a total of 25934 flights. According to airlines’ schedules, traffic should show an upward trend during the last two weeks of the month.
Top Ten Operators
Ryanair (FV) took the lead on Wednesday, August 11 with a total of 2208 flights, down 15% over 2019 up 9% over the preceding two weeks. Turkish Airlines (TK) was recorded second with 1260 flights, down 15% over 2019 but up 2% over the previous two weeks.
easyJet (U2) reached third place with 1009 flights, down by 46% over 2019 but showing a plus 12% over the preceding week. More airlines data are available on the chart shown hereunder.
Busiest European airports
The Top Ten airports in Europe are Amsterdam-Schipol (AMS) with 1,136 movements and an uptrend of 63 over the past two weeks.
Follows Frankfurt (FRA) with 1040, plus 40, Istambul-IGA (IST) with 1,012 movements, minus 47 over the past two weeks, Paris-Charles de Gaulle (CDG) with 932 and plus 30 over the preceding two weeks. Other airport traffic data are listed on the chart shown here below.
Trend and scenarios
Out of the three scenarios elaborated by Eurocontrol, the one based on a 2021 vaccine is prevailing and the actual trend is slightly over the forecasted levels for the period running from August 1 to 11. traffic stands at 70% of the 2019 recorded levels.
Article sourced on Eurocontrol’s Eamonn Brennan tweets
Featured image: Frankfurt Airport. Photo: Fraport Media