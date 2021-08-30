MIAMI – Eurocontrol has published data on the network, traffic, and airport performances for week 34 covering the period between August 23 and 29.
During the week being reviewed, the total number of flights shows a minus 72424, compared to the same week in 2019, and stands at a total of 175384 flights. In percentage, the figures stand at 70.8% of traffic recorded in 2019 with a drop of 29.2% but, on a week over week comparison, the traffic shows a slight increase of 1.7%.
The average number of flights per day sets at 25055 showing an increase of 417 lights. Week 34 has recorded a total of 144391 delays with a daily average of 20627.
The European traffic, destination-wise, shows an increase for only two countries, Albania and Georgia, when compared to the same period of 2019. The remainder of the countries being reviewed range from a minus 6% for Greece to a minus 59% for Finland. France stands at minus 28%, Spain and Italy at minus 29% and the UK at minus 51%.
The network traffic picture is a sad one with a seven-day average of approximately 25000 flights showing a deficit of 10000 flights over the same period of 2019.
Amsterdam (AMS) ranks first with 1074 movements ( arrivals-departures) per week with an increase of seven week-on-week. The second position is taken by Istambul-IGA (IST) with 1015 movements and a plus 3 over the previous week. Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG) comes third with 977 movements and a better result of 24 w-o-w.
The remaining airports range from 934 arrivals-departures for Frankfurt (FRA) with a plus 13 w-o-w to the 673 for London-Heathrow that has the best increase w-o-w of plus 50 movements.
Article source: Eurocontrol’s Eamonn Brennan Tweets
Featured image: Amsterdam-Schipol Airport. Photo: Amsterdam-Schipol Airport Media