MIAMI – Eurocontrol has published data on the network, traffic, and airport performances for week 34 covering the period between August 23 and 29.

Image: Eurocontrol via Twitter

During the week being reviewed, the total number of flights shows a minus 72424, compared to the same week in 2019, and stands at a total of 175384 flights. In percentage, the figures stand at 70.8% of traffic recorded in 2019 with a drop of 29.2% but, on a week over week comparison, the traffic shows a slight increase of 1.7%.

The average number of flights per day sets at 25055 showing an increase of 417 lights. Week 34 has recorded a total of 144391 delays with a daily average of 20627.

Image: Eurocontrol via Twitter

The European traffic, destination-wise, shows an increase for only two countries, Albania and Georgia, when compared to the same period of 2019. The remainder of the countries being reviewed range from a minus 6% for Greece to a minus 59% for Finland. France stands at minus 28%, Spain and Italy at minus 29% and the UK at minus 51%.

Image: Eurocontrol via Twitter

The network traffic picture is a sad one with a seven-day average of approximately 25000 flights showing a deficit of 10000 flights over the same period of 2019.

Image: Eurocontrol via Twitter

Amsterdam (AMS) ranks first with 1074 movements ( arrivals-departures) per week with an increase of seven week-on-week. The second position is taken by Istambul-IGA (IST) with 1015 movements and a plus 3 over the previous week. Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG) comes third with 977 movements and a better result of 24 w-o-w.

The remaining airports range from 934 arrivals-departures for Frankfurt (FRA) with a plus 13 w-o-w to the 673 for London-Heathrow that has the best increase w-o-w of plus 50 movements.

Article source: Eurocontrol’s Eamonn Brennan Tweets