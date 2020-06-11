Airways Magazine

EUROCONTROL Mid-Week 24 Updates

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • Dynamic International Airways 405 Final Report Released (+ATC Audio) MIAMI – This week, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released the final report of the investigation into the Dynamic International Airways (2D) Flight 405 accident. The probable cause was...
  • Laudamotion Ready to Resume Flights MIAMI – Ryanair’s (FR) Austrian subsidiary, Laudamotion (OE), is ready to resume flights from Vienna International Airport (VIE) as of July 1, 2020. The news came after Ryanair’s (FR) official...
  

EUROCONTROL Mid-Week 24 Updates

EUROCONTROL Mid-Week 24 Updates
June 11
13:59 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI – EUROCONTROL, the European organization for Air Traffic Flow Management (ATFM), published its weekly updates for the first half of the 24th week of 2020.

Analyzing the data shown in their graphs, Europe’s skies finally saw more than 7,000 flights in a day, which was last seen on March 22, 2020.

Compared to the same period in 2019, the number of flights is less than 79,5%; however, a small increase, thanks to the resumption of flights by European airlines, shows a positive trend, as seen since week 23.

The average number of flights in comparison to 2019 shows a shortfall of 81.5% with an average of 5,500 flights per day.

Source: EUROCONTROL

The Busiest Routes Across Europe at The Beginning of Week 24

On June 9, EUROCONTROL underlined that the busiest routes across Europe were mostly on the domestic front.

With an average of 127, Norway’s domestic flights are the most frequent routes in Europe, followed by Turkey’s domestic flights.

For international flights, the most frequent routes per day seen are:

  • France to Italy, 16
  • Cyprus to Greece, 16
  • The United Kingdom to the United States, 25
Source: Eurocontrol

As the trend is for flights to slowly pick up, we can see that the the need for flying will utimately bring international air travel to normal levels, albeit in gradually and in a few years time.

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
EurocontrolEuropeflightsFlightstatsweekly update Eurocontrol
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Giacomo Robortaccio

Giacomo Robortaccio

Student ATPL-Pilot, living between Spain, Italy and Lithuania. In love with aviation since 2009. Around 550 flights taken and more miles still to be counted.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways Ryanair San Francisco Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0