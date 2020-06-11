EUROCONTROL Mid-Week 24 Updates

MIAMI – EUROCONTROL, the European organization for Air Traffic Flow Management (ATFM), published its weekly updates for the first half of the 24th week of 2020.

Analyzing the data shown in their graphs, Europe’s skies finally saw more than 7,000 flights in a day, which was last seen on March 22, 2020.

Compared to the same period in 2019, the number of flights is less than 79,5%; however, a small increase, thanks to the resumption of flights by European airlines, shows a positive trend, as seen since week 23.

The average number of flights in comparison to 2019 shows a shortfall of 81.5% with an average of 5,500 flights per day.

Source: EUROCONTROL

The Busiest Routes Across Europe at The Beginning of Week 24

On June 9, EUROCONTROL underlined that the busiest routes across Europe were mostly on the domestic front.

With an average of 127, Norway’s domestic flights are the most frequent routes in Europe, followed by Turkey’s domestic flights.

For international flights, the most frequent routes per day seen are:

France to Italy, 16

Cyprus to Greece, 16

The United Kingdom to the United States, 25

Source: Eurocontrol

As the trend is for flights to slowly pick up, we can see that the the need for flying will utimately bring international air travel to normal levels, albeit in gradually and in a few years time.