MIAMI – Ethiopian Airlines Group (ET) expands its global hub as it unveils its new Aviation Infrastructure at Addis Ababa Bole International Airport (ADD) blending Modernity with Bio-Safety.



The Largest Aviation Group in Africa has successfully completed a new passenger terminal at its ADD hub with an emphasis on Bio-Security and Bio-Safety measures.

The new terminal has a check-in hall with sixty check-in counters, thirty self-check-in kiosks, and ten self-bag drop/SBD/. It also has sixteen immigration counters with more e-gate provisions and sixteen central security screening areas for departing passengers.

In addition, the terminal has three contact gates for wide-body aircraft along with ten remote contact gates with people

mover – travellator, escalator, and panoramic lifts. It will house thirty-two arrival immigration counters with eight e-gate provisions at the mezzanine floor level.

Addis Ababa Bole International Airport. Photo: Wiki Commons.

Comments from Ethiopian CEO

Mr. Tewolde GebreMariam, Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines remarked of the expanded infrastructure, “I am very pleased to witness the realization of a brand-new terminal at our Hub. While Addis Ababa Bole International Airport has overtaken Dubai to become the largest gateway to Africa last year, the new terminal will play a key role in cementing that position.”

“What makes the new terminal unique is that it’s the first terminal in the world to be completed after COVID-19. It was designed, not re-purposed, with Bio-Safety and Bio-Security in mind. I’m sure our esteemed customers will highly appreciate that. “

As such, the features of the new airport play a key role in protecting passengers’ and employees’ safety as airport experience becomes contactless.

A brand-new Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 777-36N(ER), ET-APX (MSN 42101 / LN 1150), awaits its delivery at Paine Field (PAE). PHOTO: BERNIE LEIGHTON.

About Ethiopian Airlines

Ethiopian is the fastest growing Airline in Africa. In its seventy plus years of operation, ET has become one of the continent’s leading carriers.

The airline operates a modern fleet to 127 international passenger and cargo destinations across five continents. The fleet includes ultra-modern, eco-friendly aircraft such as the Airbus A350, Boeing 787-8, Boeing 787-9, Boeing 777-300ER, Boeing 777-200LR, Boeing 777-200 Freighter, and Bombardier Q-400 double cabin with an average fleet age of five years.

According to the group’s press release, aviation infrastructure expansion is one of the core pillars of Ethiopian’s Vision 2025. Ethiopian is continuously working on expanding airport facilities.