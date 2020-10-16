MIAMI – Erie International Airport (ERI) in Erie, Pennsylvania is set to get a new flight to Dulles International Airport (IAD) in Virginia near Washington D.C. as of December 17, 2020.

The flight, set to be operated United Express on behalf of United Airlines (UA), will occur twice daily, adding to existing service between ERI and Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD).

The route follows a replacement in September of an Embraer E145 operated by Piedmont Airlines (PT) for American Airlines (AA) under the American Eagle brand with a larger Bombardier CRJ-700 aircraft operated by PSA Airlines (OH) on a flight to Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT).

An Economic Lifeline

Sponsored by the Small Community Air Service Development Program at the United States Department of Transportation (DOT), business leaders hope the route will spur growth in northwest Pennsylvania.

“It is essential for economic development as we move forward as a region. [Air] travel is essential to our business” said Senior Vice President of Corporate Services at Erie Insurance Jeff Bringling.

With Delta Connection operating for Delta Air Lines (DL) having suspended flights to Detroit Metropolitan Wayne Country Airport (DTW), the service to IAD joins a series of crucial regional routes opening amid the COVID-19 pandemic.