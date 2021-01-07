MIAMI – Irish company DAA International has won a contract for a new airport in the Red Sea region of Saudi Arabia, travel portal NI Travel News reported on January 6.

The airport will be located at the Red Sea Development Project, a new tourist development on the west part of the Saudi kingdom.

As stated in the portal, “the project is a major development being built over 28,000 square kilometres on Saudi Arabia’s west coast with the aim of creating a new luxury tourism destination,” with the airport “due to be completed next year.”

The Red Sea Project. (Twitter)

Seamless Experience and Sustainability Goals

DAA has operated Terminal 5 at Riyadh King Khalid International Airport (RUH) since it opened in 2016, so the company is not new to the Saudi market.

Red Sea Project’s Chief Executive John Pagano told the portal that “DAA International was selected because we are confident that they can deliver not only an airport experience worthy of our luxury destination, but for their commitment to ensuring our sustainability goals are met.”

The Red Sea International Airport “will serve one million passengers annually by the project’s completion in 2030, with a peak capacity of 900 passengers per hour,” business portal The Moodie Davitt Report stated, while the number of visitors will be limited to that million due to “the environmental carrying capacity of the new Red Sea development.”

The terminal will have a local inspiration in its design.

“Our state-of-the-art airport will provide a unique gateway for guests arriving at our destination, and the appointment of daa International is an important step in bringing the experience to life,” said our CEO John Pagano: https://t.co/ozHDaAW5xW #BreakingNewGround pic.twitter.com/vplPaQ9sz0 — The Red Sea Development Company (@TheRedSeaGlobal) January 6, 2021

“The terminal building has been inspired by the forms of the desert, the green oasis, and the sea, and aims to provide a ‘tranquil and memorable experience’ for passengers,” the business portal said quoting DAA International

In addition, “the roof shells are inspired by the desert dunes and will provide natural shade to passengers in both landside and airside areas,” and “an internal green oasis with a garden has been designed to create a relaxed, resort-like atmosphere within the airport terminal.”

Upon completion next year, the airport will be joined by 3,000 hotel rooms, recreational facilities and residential properties in the area.

The Red Sea Project. Photo via Twitter.

