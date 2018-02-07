Dubai International Airport Launches New Smart Gates in T1 Arrivals Area

MIAMI — Dubai International Airport (DXB) installed 20 new “smart gates” in the arrival area of Terminal 1 (T1) in cooperation with Dubai Airports, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA), and Emaratech.

Last year, the airport installed ten smart gates in the departures area. According to DXB, the airport now has available 127 smart gates, helping them reduce the average time it takes a conventional transaction, from minutes to 10-15 seconds.

“Dubai Airports is always looking at opportunities for innovation that makes the journey smoother and more comfortable for our customers. Smart Gates do just that by slashing transaction times to just 10-15 seconds and shortening queues,” said Michael Ibbitson, Executive Vice President, Technology & Infrastructure at Dubai Airports.

Ibbitson also remarked only 17% of passengers, 5.5 million travelers, used the service in 2017 and the airport will encourage more people to take advantage of the technology.

“If you have a UAE residency card, don’t wait in line, use it. If you have a machine-readable passport, register it with immigration authorities. It will save you time and make your journey even more enjoyable,” he said.

The launch of the new smart gates coincides with the start of UAE’s Month of Innovation, which is being celebrated from February 1 to 28 in response to a call last year by Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and the Ruler of Dubai, to celebrate innovators and promote a culture of innovation.

Brigadier General Talal Al Shanqiti, Assistant Director-General for Ports Affairs at GDRFA in Dubai, said: “The installation of the new smart gates in Terminal 1 arrivals area is part of an integrated development project to provide passengers with facilities and services that make their travel through Dubai International a quick and easy.”

“Passport control is a critical process as part of which maintaining a high level of security is our top priority. This new system helps us strike a balance between achieving that objective while also ensuring a better experience for the passengers through speed and efficiency,” he added.

Smart gates do not require a dedicated card and can identify a traveler by either their passport, Emirates ID, e-gate card or a QR barcode generated via the GDRFA smartphone app. Smart gates can be used by UAE citizens and residents, GCC nationals and passport holders from the countries that are eligible for visa on arrival.

All UAE residents who are older than 15 years can use their Emirates ID to pass through the smart gates since the new service was launched in 2017. The new facility has reduced queuing times at DXB with nearly 4 million passengers using it in 2017. Dubai International was the first airport in the region and among the first globally to introduce automated immigration gates in 2002.