MIAMI – According to OAG data, Dubai (DXB)–Heathrow (LHR) route is now the world’s top international route by ASKs. In the same period in 2019, it held fifth place.

For September 30, the DXB-LHR route recorded 155,528,802 in ASKs. Unfortunately, this represents a down by more than a half compared to 2019 world’s top international routes. The previous number one was for the Heathrow (LHR)-New York (JFK) route, with 405,296,096 in ASKs.

Emirates Airbus A380 parked at Terminal 5, London Heathrow International Airport. Photo: Roberto Leiro

Emirates Airlines and British Airways Services

Currently, the DXB-LHR route has 38 weekly departures operated by Emirates Airlines (EK) and British Airways (BA) with Airbus A380 and A350 aircraft. The operations show a down from 61 in the same week in 2019 with EK having 42 departures and BA flying 19.

Other 2019 stats reflect that an estimated 56% of EK’s LHR passengers connected over Dubai. Then, the Middle East carrier used all A380 aircraft, making DXB-LHR the world’s top route for the type.

London Heathrow Airport Terminal 5. Photo: Pascall Watson.

2020 World’s Top-10 International Routes by ASKs

As of September 30, OAG data also shows the new position of other international routes taking into consideration their ASKs factor. Here are the top 10:

Route Two-way ASKs Dubai (DXB) – Heathrow (LHR) 155,528,802 Antalya (AYT) – Moscow Sheremetyevo (SVO) 128,334,150 Los Angeles (LAX) – Taipei (TPE) 122,533,018 Los Angeles (LAX) – Seoul Incheon (ICN) 107,169,836 Heathrow (LHR) – New York (JFK) 103,434,624 Heathrow (LHR) – Hong Kong (HKG) 102,458,125 Doha (DIA) – Heathrow (LHR) 98,047,117 Amsterdam (AMS) – Bangkok (BKK) 97,708,836 Doha (DIA) – Manila (MNL) 93,025,620 New York (JFK) – Seoul Incheon (ICN) 91,243,488

According to the new ranking, only the DXB-LHR, LHR-JFK and LHR-HKG routes stayed in the top 10 compared to last year. On the latter route, it dropped from third place with 355,278,000 ASKs to sixth with 102,458,125.