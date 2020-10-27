MIAMI – Emirates Airlines (EK) announced yesterday that the PCR testing requirements for passengers have been adjusted. The double testing requirement has been loosened for some arrival and transit passengers.

Until now, a double test requirement was in place, where passengers were required to bring a negative PCR test result as well as be tested upon arrival. The PCR test result must be less than 96 hours old from time of test.

Photo: Francesco R Cecchetti

New Rules for Some

Passengers traveling from the following countries are affected by the new rules:

Algeria, Armenia, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Belgium, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Brazil, Brunei, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Iceland, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kirgizstan, Kuwait, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Republic of North Macedonia, Malaysia, Maldives Islands, Mauritius, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Oman, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Seychelles, Singapore, Somalia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States (New York, Washington DC, Boston, Chicago, Seattle)

UAE residents as well as tourists coming from the UK and Germany no longer need to be double tested. These passengers can instead choose to only be tested upon arrival if they do not bring a PCR test result with them.

For tourists coming from the other countries on this list, the requirement to bring a PCR test result still stands. The result must be less than 96 hours old. However, a second test is no longer required.

For transit passengers, the requirement to bring a PCR test result has also been lifted, unless it is required by the final destination.

Photo: Daniel Sanders

Other Countries

For the remaining countries, the double test requirement still stands for both UAE residents as well as tourists.

Afghanistan, Angola, Argentina, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Chile, Cote d’lvoire, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Djibouti, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Georgia, Ghana, Greece, Guinea, Hungary, India, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kenya, Lebanon, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Morocco, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Romania, Russia, Rwanda, Senegal, Slovakia, Somaliland, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tajikistan, Tanzania, Tunisia, Turkmenistan, Uganda, Ukraine, United States (California, Florida, Texas), Uzbekistan, Vietnam, Zambia, Zimbabwe

Passengers coming from one of these countries must present a less than 96 hour-old negative PCR test result, as well as be tested upon arrival in Dubai. Transiting passengers from these countries also must bring a PCR test result which is less than 96 hours old. This is on top of any requirements needed for the final destination.

Photo: Luca Flores

Test Requirements

The only tests recognized in Dubai are the PCR tests. These must be carried out by a testing center, as home testing kits are not allowed. The date of the test must not be more than 96 hours before arrival.

The certificate must be printed by the testing center, SMS and digital certificates will not be accepted. The language of the results must be in Arabic or English.

Featured image: Luca FLores

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews and more. Use the discount code ‘AIRWAYSONE’ for some money off your purchase.