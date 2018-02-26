Dubai International Airport to Close Southern Runway for 45 Days in 2019

MIAMI — Dubai International Airport (DXB) will close its southern runway for a 45-day upgrade between April 16 and May 30, 2019, a period that, according to the airport, when passenger traffic decrease after a seasonal lull.

Airlines will be required to reduce their operations to DXB during the runway closure period. The airport will negotiate with the affected carriers all flight reductions and schedule planning.

Dubai International Airport operates 365 days per year with over 1,100 aircraft daily movements, hosting predominantly wide-body aircraft. It moved 88.2 million passengers in 2017 and is the base for Emirates and flydubai.

Dubai Airports today confirmed plans to upgrade DXB's southern runway for a 45-day period, from April 16 to May 30 2019. We will be working closely with airlines to minimise impact on our customers. pic.twitter.com/wJni51Rr7s — Dubai Airports (@DubaiAirports) February 26, 2018

Dubai’s second airport, Dubai World Central (DWC), is currently undergoing a major expansion project.

In 2014, when DXB’s northern runway went through a similar upgrade, DWC was used as an alternative for affected scheduled flights as well as charter, cargo, and general aviation operations.

DXB operated, at the moment, with one runway for 80 days. According to Emirates, this closure resulted in over $467 million in lost revenue.

DXB’s southern runway (12R-30L) requires supporting infrastructure, resurfacing, and replacement of all airfield ground lighting. The upgrade is also expected to boost safety, service, and capacity levels.

The project will place 60,000 tonnes of asphalt and concrete over 8,000-cubic meters, strengthening and resurfacing the runway and all adjacent taxiways.

Also, the airport will install 800km of primary cables and replace over 5,500 runway lights with more modern, economic and environmentally friendly technology.

“In the months ahead we will be working closely with Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects, airlines and other stakeholders to ensure we optimize service and capacity during this period next year and minimize the impact on our customers. While we regret any inconvenience this may cause to our airline customers and our passengers, these upgrades are absolutely necessary to heighten safety, boost capacity and pave the way for future growth,” said Paul Griffiths, Dubai Airports CEO.