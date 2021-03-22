MIAMI – Dubai Airports’ (DBX) CEO, Paul Griffiths, is optimistically confident that very soon there will be a high and sudden demand for travel.

While participating at a Dubai Global Events Forum, the CEO expects “a torrent of travel requests.” To see his vow realized Paul Griffiths count on effective control of the pandemic thru successful vaccination campaigns and the end of the lock-downs that, on and off, negatively affect air travel.

This wish is widely shared by many other actors in the air travel industry, not only by both airports, and airlines but also by the general public that, after one year of travel abstinence, are more than willing to pack-up and fly away.

Efforts are being made to find solutions to render safe travel available with the adoption of various forms of health credentials out of which stands prominently the IATA TravelPass recently tested by a group of passengers traveling to Łondon (LHR).

Dubai Airport Terminal 3 – Photo : Dubai Airports Media

Expecting to Recover after 2020 Results

For DBX, a strong travel recovery would also would mean exiting then effects of 2020 negative results. According to Aviation Business.me, the airport registered a drop of 70% in traffic with a total of 25.9m travelers passing thru DBX out of which 17.8m did so in the frist four months of 2020.

Paul Griffiths further commented by saying, “I believe it would be akin to a breakdown, and as soon as it is possible to fly and recover the social and economic mobility that we’ve all craved for so long, it will be like a torrent. There will not be a steady return; instead, there will be a flood, when 4 billion citizens across the world that have been under some kind of lockdown for the past year, can travel again.”

Do you think there will be a high and sudden request for travel? Leave a comment below or in our Social Media channels!

Featured image: Dubai Airport Panorama – Photo: Dubai Airports Media

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews, and more.

Check out our brand new Airways Prints store to get your hands on high-quality photos from Airways‘ world-class aviation photographers.