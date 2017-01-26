Dubai Airport Records 83.6 million Passengers in 2016

MIAMI — Dubai has retained its title as the busiest international airport in the world, after reaching the 83.6 million passenger mark in 2016, according to the annual traffic report issued by operator Dubai Airports.

However, the figures fall short of an estimate of 85 million passengers, which authorities expected to achieve.

During 2016, Dubai averaged 6.9 million passengers per month, breaking the 7-million mark six times during the year, including a historic 7.72 million traffic last August. Dubai’s annual traffic increased 5.6 million passengers, or 7.2% more than in 2015.

Spurred by capacity increase and the launch of new services by Indian carriers, India continued to lead as Dubai’s single largest destination country for the full year with 11,440,215 passengers in 2016, up 10.1 per cent compared to 10,391,376 passengers recorded in 2015.

”After emerging as the world’s number one airport for international passengers in 2014, DXB has firmly established itself as the leader in that category. With our new forecast for 89 million passengers in 2017, DXB is closing the gap on Atlanta and Beijing for the top spot in overall traffic,” Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, said in a statement.

The airport is home to the long-haul carrier Emirates, which boasts the biggest worldwide fleet of Airbus A380s and Boeing 777s, serving over 150 destinations in more than 80 countries around the world and with more than 1,500 weekly flights out of Dubai.