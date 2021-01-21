MIAMI – dnata, one of the world’s largest air service providers has announced its new US$41.2m (£30m) cargo handling facility has been opened at Manchester Airport (MAN).

The project combines with the airport’s ambitious $US1.35bn (£1bn) transformation project. Manchester aims to solidify its position as a “Northern Powerhouse” as well as growing significantly on a global scale. The airport has proven its importance to the UK with airlines such as Emirates (EK) operating 3xA380 flights daily.

The new state-of-the-art facility covers approximately 150,000 sqft and will allow the company to significantly expand and integrate its Manchester operations. With an annual cargo processing capacity of up to 150,000 tons, dnata states the facility is equipped with the latest technologies and complies with the highest industry standards.

This ensures efficient and safe handling of all types of cargo, including pharmaceuticals, perishables, dangerous goods, aircraft engines and vehicles.

Highlighting the importance of its new facility, dnata UK’s Chief Executive, Gary Morgan said, “We’ve been operating successfully at Manchester Airport for 8 years now, but the increasing demand for the quality of service that we provide means we’ve outgrown our existing space at the World Freight Terminal. We’re delighted to be able to relocate into new facilities at the airport and support our growing airline customer base.”

The engineering and management consulting company Arcadis is leading the £1bn Transformation Program at Manchester Airport. Photo: Arcadis.

New Jobs, Investment for the Local Community

The new development has been welcomed by both Manchester Airport Group (MAG) as well as local authorities. dnata expects the project to bring significant amounts of new jobs and new investment into the local community. Gareth Jackson, MAG Group property director, said: “It’s great to see Dnata open its superb new cargo complex here at Manchester Airport.”

“The new facility will further enhance the role we play in ensuring freight is seamlessly transported into and out of the North region markets from all parts of the world. Not only will the centre help the North’s trade credentials, it will boost employment opportunities for communities in Greater Manchester too. We look forward to working closely with Dnata as it continues to grow from Manchester Airport.”

Dnata’s new grade A facility also incudes specialist cold store areas, which will be used to store COVID-19 vaccinations before distribution. The Dubai based dnata has significantly invested in advanced infrastructure, new equipment and technologies have allowed dnata to cement its position as a leading air cargo services provider in the UK.

The company’s recent investments include the opening of dnata City East, a new bespoke export facility at London Heathrow (LHR) that significantly increased the cargo capacity at the UK’s busiest airport. Operating 14 facilities at 6 airports, dnata is now able to handle more than 850,000 tons of cargo annually across the country.

Featured image: dnata’s New Manchester Hub. Photo: dnata

