MIAMI – After more than 10 months of rehabilitation and 200,000 hours of labor, Dallas/Fort Worth Airport (DFW) reopened runway 18R/36L with the landing of American Airlines (AA) flight 103 from Miami International Airport (MIA) operated by a Boeing 777-200 registered N772AN.

The 13,400 foot (4,084.32 meters) runway took 200,000 tons of asphalt, which is eight inches thick. The runway is built on 17 inches of concrete and a 7-inch stabilized base.

Good Morning! Or better yet, Great Morning!



We're excited to have Runway 18R/36L back in action today. @AmericanAir Flight 103 from @iflymia, we'll see you soon! pic.twitter.com/1UzOCogx3m — DFW Airport (@DFWAirport) April 14, 2021

The runway consists of over 3,000 airfield lights which have all been made LED and will 40% of the airport’s operations which is more than 350 flights a day.

Runway 18R/36L has officially reopened for the first time since June 2020! 🎉 Thrilled to welcome back guests to one of the busiest runways in the world.



🔊 [SOUND UP] pic.twitter.com/jHL3PXt7UT — DFW Airport (@DFWAirport) April 14, 2021

It wouldn't be a celebration without a washdown. 💦 pic.twitter.com/9hfnPPx59J — DFW Airport (@DFWAirport) April 14, 2021

About the Airport

Dallas/Fort Worth airport opened in 1974 and covers more than 26.9 square miles while operating Five Terminals and over 164 gates. DFW also has seven runways, four of which are 13,400 feet (17C/35C, 17R/35L, 18L/36R, 18R/36L) 13L/31R is 9,000 feet long with its parallel 13R/31L 300 feet longer at 9,300 feet.

DFW’s shortest runway17L/35R comes in at 8,500 feet long. The airport also holds some top world rankings: 4th in terms of operations and 15th in terms of passengers.