Destinations Available to/from Naples in The Next Months

MIAMI – The following are the domestic destinations that will be reactivated in the next months to/from Naples (NAP).

Domestic flights

Alghero Volotea (V7) (4th July) easyJet (U2) (21st July) Cagliari V7 (19th June) U2 (20th July) Catania V7 (19th June) U2 (1st July) Genoa V7(19th June) Milan BGY Ryanair (FR)(23rd June) Milan MXP U2 (15th June) Olbia V7 (20th June) U2 (3rd July) Palermo U2 (1st July) Rome FCO Alitalia (AZ)(active) Turin V7 (3rd July) U2 (1st July) BlueAir (0B) (18th June) Treviso-Venice TSF FR (2nd July) Trieste V7(19th June) Venice VCE U2 (1st July) Verona V7 (3rd July)

HPhoto: Marco Macca

Here are the reported the international destinations that will be reactivated in the next months to/from NAP.

International flights

Amsterdam easyJet (U2) (24th July) Athens U2 (21st July) Barcelona U2 (16th July) Ryanair (FR) (2nd July) Basel U2 (17th July) Berlin TXL U2 (1st September) FR (3rd July) Bordeaux FR (3rd July) Bristol U2 (25th July) Bruxelles Brussels Airlines (SN)(21st June) Bruxelles CRL FR (1st June) Budapest FR (4th July) Kefalonia Volotea (V7)(8th July) Copenhagen FR (2nd July) Corfù U2 (15th July) Cork FR (1st July) Krakow U2 (3rd September) FR (1st July) Crete HER V7 (3rd July) Dublin FR (1st July) Dubrovnik U2 (20th July) Dusseldorf Eurowings (EW)(active) Laudamotion (OE) (1st August) Edinburgh U2 (23rd July) Eindhoven FR (3rd July) Genève U2 (10th July) Hurghada U2 (1st August) Ibiza U2 (3rd July) Kaunas FR (2nd July) Lyon U2 (1st September) Lisbon FR (1st July) Liverpool U2 (1st August) London LGW U2 (25th July) London LTN U2(17th July) London STN U2 (14th August) FR (1st July) Madrid FR (3rd July) Màlaga FR (1st July) Malta U2 (20th July) FR (22nd June) Manchester FR (4th July) Marseilles FR (3rd July) Menorca U2(25th July) Mykonos V7 (3rd July) U2 (4th July) Nantes FR (4th July) Nice U2 (11st July) Palma De Mallorca U2 (17th July) Paris CDG Air France (AF) (active) Paris ORY U2 (3rd August) Prague U2 (31st July) Preveza V7 (7th July) Rhodes V7 (6th July) Santorini V7 (3rd July) Skiathos V7 (3rd July) Sofia Wizz Air (W6)(active) Split U2 (24th July) Stuttgart OE (23rd June) Stockholm NYO FR (3rd July) Tel-Aviv U2 (22nd August) Toulouse FR (1st July) Valencia FR(4th July) Varsavia FR (2nd July) Wien U2 (1st September) Zakynthos V7 (3rd July) Zurich U2 (1st August) Swiss Air (LX)(15th July)

Photo: Tino Caldarelli