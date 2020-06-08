Destinations Available to/from Naples in The Next Months
June 08
16:34 2020
MIAMI – The following are the domestic destinations that will be reactivated in the next months to/from Naples (NAP).
Domestic flights
|Alghero
|Volotea (V7) (4th July)
|easyJet (U2) (21st July)
|Cagliari
|V7 (19th June)
|U2 (20th July)
|Catania
|V7 (19th June)
|U2 (1st July)
|Genoa
|V7(19th June)
|Milan BGY
|Ryanair (FR)(23rd June)
|Milan MXP
|U2 (15th June)
|Olbia
|V7 (20th June)
|U2 (3rd July)
|Palermo
|U2 (1st July)
|Rome FCO
|Alitalia (AZ)(active)
|Turin
|V7 (3rd July)
|U2 (1st July)
|BlueAir (0B) (18th June)
|Treviso-Venice TSF
|FR (2nd July)
|Trieste
|V7(19th June)
|Venice VCE
|U2 (1st July)
|Verona
|V7 (3rd July)
Here are the reported the international destinations that will be reactivated in the next months to/from NAP.
International flights
|Amsterdam
|easyJet (U2) (24th July)
|Athens
|U2 (21st July)
|Barcelona
|U2 (16th July)
|Ryanair (FR) (2nd July)
|Basel
|U2 (17th July)
|Berlin TXL
|U2 (1st September)
|FR (3rd July)
|Bordeaux
|FR (3rd July)
|Bristol
|U2 (25th July)
|Bruxelles
|Brussels Airlines (SN)(21st June)
|Bruxelles CRL
|FR (1st June)
|Budapest
|FR (4th July)
|Kefalonia
|Volotea (V7)(8th July)
|Copenhagen
|FR (2nd July)
|Corfù
|U2 (15th July)
|Cork
|FR (1st July)
|Krakow
|U2 (3rd September)
|FR (1st July)
|Crete HER
|V7 (3rd July)
|Dublin
|FR (1st July)
|Dubrovnik
|U2 (20th July)
|Dusseldorf
|Eurowings (EW)(active)
|Laudamotion (OE) (1st August)
|Edinburgh
|U2 (23rd July)
|Eindhoven
|FR (3rd July)
|Genève
|U2 (10th July)
|Hurghada
|U2 (1st August)
|Ibiza
|U2 (3rd July)
|Kaunas
|FR (2nd July)
|Lyon
|U2 (1st September)
|Lisbon
|FR (1st July)
|Liverpool
|U2 (1st August)
|London LGW
|U2 (25th July)
|London LTN
|U2(17th July)
|London STN
|U2 (14th August)
|FR (1st July)
|Madrid
|FR (3rd July)
|Màlaga
|FR (1st July)
|Malta
|U2 (20th July)
|FR (22nd June)
|Manchester
|FR (4th July)
|Marseilles
|FR (3rd July)
|Menorca
|U2(25th July)
|Mykonos
|V7 (3rd July)
|U2 (4th July)
|Nantes
|FR (4th July)
|Nice
|U2 (11st July)
|Palma De Mallorca
|U2 (17th July)
|Paris CDG
|Air France (AF) (active)
|Paris ORY
|U2 (3rd August)
|Prague
|U2 (31st July)
|Preveza
|V7 (7th July)
|Rhodes
|V7 (6th July)
|Santorini
|V7 (3rd July)
|Skiathos
|V7 (3rd July)
|Sofia
|Wizz Air (W6)(active)
|Split
|U2 (24th July)
|Stuttgart
|OE (23rd June)
|Stockholm NYO
|FR (3rd July)
|Tel-Aviv
|U2 (22nd August)
|Toulouse
|FR (1st July)
|Valencia
|FR(4th July)
|Varsavia
|FR (2nd July)
|Wien
|U2 (1st September)
|Zakynthos
|V7 (3rd July)
|Zurich
|U2 (1st August)
|Swiss Air (LX)(15th July)
