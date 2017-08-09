Delta Begins Construction on $4B New York Laguardia Terminal

MIAMI — Delta Air Lines has begun construction on a $4 billion dollar project to construct a new terminal at New York’s Laguardia Airport.

In a ceremony signifying the start of construction, Delta CEO Ed Bastian was joined by New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, incoming Executive Director of the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey Rick Cotton, and Queens Borough President Melinda Katz.

“We know the new LaGuardia is one that New Yorkers will be proud to call their hometown airport,” said Bastian. “And we are confident that this investment will further cement Delta as the No. 1 airline in New York, with the best customer service and experience on the ground as well as in the air.”

The new terminal will give Delta some much-needed space at Laguardia. The terminal will house 37 gates across four concourses. Delta is also planning a large Sky Club with a Sky Deck that offers visitors an outside lounge while they await their flights. There will also be roughly 30% more concession space in the new building.

“LaGuardia is a pillar of New York’s transportation network and a key driver of economic growth,” Cuomo said in a release. “The groundbreaking at Delta’s facilities represents another step forward as we build an entirely new airport at LaGuardia. Together with our private-sector partners, we are making rapid progress to create the world-class gateway to the Empire State that New Yorkers deserve.”

To fund the project, Delta will fork over a massive $3.4 billion dollars. Originally to be financed through Goldman Sachs, Delta recently completed a fiscal review where it determined that it would self-fund most of the project. The Port Authority will fund $600 million of the project.

Delta is the largest airline at New York Laguardia. In 2016, the airline flew over 11 million passengers through the airport.