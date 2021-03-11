MIAMI – Engelbert Lütke Daldrup, CEO of Flughafen Berlin Brandenburg GmbH (FBB) has requested the Supervisory Board to terminate his contract of employment before September this year.

In a letter sent to the chairman of the supervisory board, he pointed out that Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) completed, commissioned, and submitted its new business plan for 2021, so the work had helped fulfill his objective.

It will be time to make room for a new, more talented leadership group, according to the CEO. “Now it’s up to FBB to keep putting in the effort to restructure. Engelbert Lütke Daldrup also took on a great role in FBB at a very rough phase and has satisfied the hope and expectation set in him.”, said Rainer Bretschneider, Chairman of the Supervisory Board. BER stated that it was mainly because of Engelbert’s work that BER came into service and that they owe him a great deal of gratitude.

At the Friday meeting of the FBB Supervisory Board, the issue of a new CEO will be addressed and the necessary implications will be discussed. The spotlight should be on the ability of the company to act as well as its medium-term staff and strategic guidance.

Former Berlin Brandenburg Airport. Photo: Matti Blume

BER to Need further Support

After nine years of delay, the airport opened last year. Planning mistakes, technological difficulties, as well as design defects, were of huge consequence for the construction of BER. The opening was also delayed six times. The costs of constructing and soundproofing residents have tripled to approximately €6bn.

According to the CEO, BER is unlikely to be completely used for many years due to the COVID-19 disruptions. Lütke Daldrup told the airport company at the end of January that air traffic would not return to pre-crisis levels by 2025. Until then, the state company would still need support from its owners, from the states of Brandenburg and Berlin, and the federal government.

In fact, the BER boss’ contract would have run until 2022, according to the information from the “Berliner Morgenpost.” He didn’t want to comment on a potential replacement. The shareholders should determine that.

Featured image: Engelbert Lütke Daldrup. Photo: Miklos Budai/Airways

