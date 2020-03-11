Airways Magazine

COVID-19: Kuwait Airport To Suspend All Flights On Friday

March 11
14:43 2020
MIAMI – As of March 13, Kuwait International Airport (KWI) is suspending all commercial flights until further notice while the government declares a holiday from March 12 to March 26, in what is seen as an unprecedented measure taken by Kuwait’s Cabinet Ministers to contain the virus.

According to Gulf World, Kuwait will only limit inbound trips for Kuwaiti citizens and their first-degree relatives. in addition, the Gulf country will not allow residents to meet in restaurants, cafes, and commercial centers.

Kuwait Airport. Photo: MuLaN™ 

The ministry of Islamic affairs will broadcast messages “warning on the dangers of gatherings,” notifying worshippers on how to avoid being infected at gatherings in religious buildings and sites.

Affected airlines

Kuwait International Airport can currently handle more than nine million passengers a year. However, this number will change in the coming months. The following airlines, which offer scheduled passenger service from the airport, will all be affected by the ban starting Friday 13, 2020:

  • Air Arabia
  • Air Arabia Egypt
  • Air Cairo
  • Aircompany Armenia
  • Air India
  • Air India Express
  • AlMasria Universal Airlines
  • Anadolujet
  • Azerbaijan Airlines
  • Biman Bangladesh Airlines
  • British Airways
  • Bulgaria Air
  • Cham Wings Airlines
  • EgyptAir
  • Emirates
  • Ethiopian Airlines
  • Etihad Airways
  • FlyBosnia
  • flydubai
  • FlyEgypt
  • Flynas
  • GoAir
  • Gulf Air
  • IndiGo
  • Iran Air
  • Iran Aseman Airlines
  • Iraqi Airways
  • Jazeera Airways
  • Jordan Aviation
  • Kam Air
  • KLM
  • Kuwait Airways
  • Lufthansa
  • Mahan Air
  • Middle East Airlines
  • Nile Air
  • Oman Air
  • Onur Air
  • Pakistan International Airlines
  • Pegasus Airlines
  • Qatar Airways
  • Royal Jordanian
  • Salam Air
  • Saudia
  • SriLankan Airlines
  • SunExpress
  • Syrian Air
  • Turkish Airlines
0