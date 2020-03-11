COVID-19: Kuwait Airport To Suspend All Flights On Friday

MIAMI – As of March 13, Kuwait International Airport (KWI) is suspending all commercial flights until further notice while the government declares a holiday from March 12 to March 26, in what is seen as an unprecedented measure taken by Kuwait’s Cabinet Ministers to contain the virus.

According to Gulf World, Kuwait will only limit inbound trips for Kuwaiti citizens and their first-degree relatives. in addition, the Gulf country will not allow residents to meet in restaurants, cafes, and commercial centers.

The ministry of Islamic affairs will broadcast messages “warning on the dangers of gatherings,” notifying worshippers on how to avoid being infected at gatherings in religious buildings and sites.

Affected airlines

Kuwait International Airport can currently handle more than nine million passengers a year. However, this number will change in the coming months. The following airlines, which offer scheduled passenger service from the airport, will all be affected by the ban starting Friday 13, 2020:

Air Arabia

Air Arabia Egypt

Air Cairo

Aircompany Armenia

Air India

Air India Express

AlMasria Universal Airlines

Anadolujet

Azerbaijan Airlines

Biman Bangladesh Airlines

British Airways

Bulgaria Air

Cham Wings Airlines

EgyptAir

Emirates

Ethiopian Airlines

Etihad Airways

FlyBosnia

flydubai

FlyEgypt

Flynas

GoAir

Gulf Air

IndiGo

Iran Air

Iran Aseman Airlines

Iraqi Airways

Jazeera Airways

Jordan Aviation

Kam Air

KLM

Kuwait Airways

Lufthansa

Mahan Air

Middle East Airlines

Nile Air

Oman Air

Onur Air

Pakistan International Airlines

Pegasus Airlines

Qatar Airways

Royal Jordanian

Salam Air

Saudia

SriLankan Airlines

SunExpress

Syrian Air

Turkish Airlines