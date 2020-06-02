COVID-19: EASA Lists Airports with High Infection Rates

LONDON – In a document published by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), a list of airports with high COVID-19 infection rates based on a country’s number of cases has been established.

This document has been made with the sole purpose of ensuring those in their respective countries take extra measures to protect passengers that are flying during the pandemic such as enhanced screening and cleaning procedures.

EASA had divided the group between those within Europe as well as those outside of Europe.

For Europe they are as follows:

Belgium All Airports France In the region of Ile-de-France Italy All airports in the regions of Emilia Romagna, Lombardy, Piemonte, Veneto The Netherlands Amsterdam Schiphol, Eindhoven, Maastricht, Rotterdam The Hague Poland Katowice Airport Portugal Francisco Sa Carneiro Airport and Lisbon Portela Airport Spain All airports in the regions of Castile and Leon, Castilla-La-Mancha, Catalonia & Madrid Sweden All airports in the Stockholm region. United Kingdom Birmingham

Doncaster Sheffield

East Midlands

Gatwick

Glasgow

Heathrow

Leeds Bradford

Liverpool John Lennon

London City

Luton

Manchester Airport

Newcastle International

Stansted

The same is applied to what EASA deems as third countries or states that are outside of Europe:

Afghanistan All airports. Bangladesh All airports. Belarus All airports. Brazil All airports in the following regions:

Amazonas

Bahia

Ceara

Espirito Santo

Maranhao

Pernambuco

Rio de Janeiro

Santa Catarina

Sao Paulo Canada All airports in the Ontario & Quebec area. Chile All airports. Colombia All airports. Ecuador All airports. Egypt All airports. India All airports in the following provinces:

Gujarat

Madhya Pradesh

Maharashtra

Rajasthan

Tamil Nadu

Uttar Pradesh Indonesia All airports. Iran All airports. Kuwait All airports. Mexico All airports in Mexico city region. Pakistan All airports. Peru All airports. Qatar All airports. Russia All airports in the following regions:

Moscow

Murmansk

Nizhny Novgorod

Sankt Petersburg Saudi Arabia All airports. Singapore All airports. South Africa All airports in Western Cape region. Turkey All airports. Ukraine All airports in the regions of Chernivtsi and Kyiv United Arab Emirates All airports. USA All airports in the following states:

Alabama

Arizona

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Florida

Georgia

Illinois

Indiana

Louisiana

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina

Ohio

Pennslyvania

Rhode Island

Texas

Virginia

Washington

EASA made the following statement regarding such protections needed.

“EASA determined that a list of airports located in affected areas, as contained in this Annex I, should be established and maintained to support aircraft and aerodrome operators to put in place an extra layer of protection for the passengers and crew members (namely enhanced cleaning and disinfection), rather than suggesting that all airports worldwide are high-risk areas.”

“Therefore, EASA maintains and adjusts the risk assessment methodology to include the latest available epidemiological information”.

This information can be perceived as quite useful because it now means airports will have to step up and ensure these protections are put in place for passengers.

Moreover, it is also useful for travelers who can then follow themselves the established precautions of wearing masks, gloves, and keep physical distance as well.

As the virus begins to wean away from Europe and the rest of the world, this is when EASA can then begin to reduce the list of countries that have been most affected.

In the meantime, all we can do is sit and watch to see how the respective governments will react and whether this will be enough to kick-start the commercial industry once again.