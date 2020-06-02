COVID-19: EASA Lists Airports with High Infection Rates
LONDON – In a document published by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), a list of airports with high COVID-19 infection rates based on a country’s number of cases has been established.
This document has been made with the sole purpose of ensuring those in their respective countries take extra measures to protect passengers that are flying during the pandemic such as enhanced screening and cleaning procedures.
EASA had divided the group between those within Europe as well as those outside of Europe.
For Europe they are as follows:
|Belgium
|All Airports
|France
|In the region of Ile-de-France
|Italy
|All airports in the regions of Emilia Romagna, Lombardy, Piemonte, Veneto
|The Netherlands
|Amsterdam Schiphol, Eindhoven, Maastricht, Rotterdam The Hague
|Poland
|Katowice Airport
|Portugal
|Francisco Sa Carneiro Airport and Lisbon Portela Airport
|Spain
|All airports in the regions of Castile and Leon, Castilla-La-Mancha, Catalonia & Madrid
|Sweden
|All airports in the Stockholm region.
|United Kingdom
|Birmingham
Doncaster Sheffield
East Midlands
Gatwick
Glasgow
Heathrow
Leeds Bradford
Liverpool John Lennon
London City
Luton
Manchester Airport
Newcastle International
Stansted
The same is applied to what EASA deems as third countries or states that are outside of Europe:
|Afghanistan
|All airports.
|Bangladesh
|All airports.
|Belarus
|All airports.
|Brazil
|All airports in the following regions:
Amazonas
Bahia
Ceara
Espirito Santo
Maranhao
Pernambuco
Rio de Janeiro
Santa Catarina
Sao Paulo
|Canada
|All airports in the Ontario & Quebec area.
|Chile
|All airports.
|Colombia
|All airports.
|Ecuador
|All airports.
|Egypt
|All airports.
|India
|All airports in the following provinces:
Gujarat
Madhya Pradesh
Maharashtra
Rajasthan
Tamil Nadu
Uttar Pradesh
|Indonesia
|All airports.
|Iran
|All airports.
|Kuwait
|All airports.
|Mexico
|All airports in Mexico city region.
|Pakistan
|All airports.
|Peru
|All airports.
|Qatar
|All airports.
|Russia
|All airports in the following regions:
Moscow
Murmansk
Nizhny Novgorod
Sankt Petersburg
|Saudi Arabia
|All airports.
|Singapore
|All airports.
|South Africa
|All airports in Western Cape region.
|Turkey
|All airports.
|Ukraine
|All airports in the regions of Chernivtsi and Kyiv
|United Arab Emirates
|All airports.
|USA
|All airports in the following states:
Alabama
Arizona
California
Colorado
Connecticut
Florida
Georgia
Illinois
Indiana
Louisiana
Maryland
Massachusetts
Michigan
New Jersey
New York
North Carolina
Ohio
Pennslyvania
Rhode Island
Texas
Virginia
Washington
EASA made the following statement regarding such protections needed.
“EASA determined that a list of airports located in affected areas, as contained in this Annex I, should be established and maintained to support aircraft and aerodrome operators to put in place an extra layer of protection for the passengers and crew members (namely enhanced cleaning and disinfection), rather than suggesting that all airports worldwide are high-risk areas.”
“Therefore, EASA maintains and adjusts the risk assessment methodology to include the latest available epidemiological information”.
This information can be perceived as quite useful because it now means airports will have to step up and ensure these protections are put in place for passengers.
Moreover, it is also useful for travelers who can then follow themselves the established precautions of wearing masks, gloves, and keep physical distance as well.
As the virus begins to wean away from Europe and the rest of the world, this is when EASA can then begin to reduce the list of countries that have been most affected.
In the meantime, all we can do is sit and watch to see how the respective governments will react and whether this will be enough to kick-start the commercial industry once again.