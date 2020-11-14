MIAMI – Corporación América Airports, the largest private airport operator in the world by the number of facilities, reported an 80.8% drop in passenger traffic through the month of October 2020 in a year-over-year comparison, business portal Business Wire reported on November 13.

According to the portal, the decline in traffic reflected “the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on air travel, although showing a slight sequential improvement from the 84.1% and 88.8% declines reported in September and August, respectively.”

Domestic traffic has decreased 80 percent, while international traffic had a higher reduction, with a total of 89.8 percent.

Florence Airport (FLR), Peretola, Italian: Aeroporto di Firenze-Peretola and formally Amerigo Vespucci Airport, is the international airport of Florence, the capital of the Italian region of Tuscany. Photo: Wiki Commons.

Travel Restrictions Still Affecting Operations

In most countries that Corporación América operates, travel restrictions are still in place.

In Argentina, per the portal, “total passenger traffic declined 97.8% YoY, reflecting the impact of air travel bans implemented in mid-March by the Government that remained in place most part of the month.” The international traffic decline of 95.3% is “a sequential improvement from the 97.1% decline in September, while domestic passenger traffic dropped 98.9% YoY, still reflecting low volumes as travel bans on domestic travel were partially lifted on October 22, restricted to essential workers or specific work or health-related reasons.”

In Italy, total passenger traffic declined 97.8%, still as a result of low demand and travel restrictions to certain regions affected by COVID-19 outbreaks. International traffic fell 87.8 percent, and the domestic one, 55.1 percent. Traffic in Brazil had a smaller decline, with 45.8%, “showing a continued sequential improvement from the 52.6 percent drop in September,” the portal said.

Furthermore, domestic passenger traffic, per the portal, had a decline of 43.1%, “resulting from a steady recovery in passenger demand.” International traffic, however, “dropped 96.3%, mainly driven by low demand,” the portal stated. Traffic in Uruguay declined by 92.1%.

Commercial operations in the nation restarted at the beginning of July, although Uruguayan borders remain closed to non-resident foreigners, with certain exemptions, with a travel demand that is still weak in the country. Moreover, passenger traffic in Ecuador declined 70.3%, an improvement from the 80.1% decline reported in September.

Finally in Armenia, “while air travel bans were lifted during September, certain restrictions still apply and passenger demand remains low resulting in a passenger traffic drop of 86.5% during the month.”

Featured image: Buenos_Aires Aéropuerto Internacional Ezeiza. Photo: Janvier via wiki Commons

