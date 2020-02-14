Coronavirus Alarm: Eight Planes on Lockdown at London Heathrow

MIAMI – Eight planes at London Heathrow Airport were put on lockdown this morning after passengers on board United Airlines (UA) flight from San Francisco complained that a passenger showed flu-like symptoms.

United Airlines flight 901 on lockdown at London Heathrow. Photo: Any West

After landing, the captain informed passengers that they could be stuck on the tarmac for a while as concerns had also been raised on seven other planes.

At the time of this writing, there is no official word from Public Health England or London Heathrow officials regarding the incident. However, UA has confirmed someone had become unwell onboard Flight 901 from San Francisco.

Andy West, from Henley-on-Thames, said the passenger in question was asked to fill in a form and then led to the back of the airplane. Alarmingly, the cabin crew was not wearing any protective gear while it dealt with the ill passenger.

Minutes later, health officials arrived in hazmat suits to clean the aircraft, which was eventually evacuated a half-an-hour later.

In a statement, United Airlines said, “Our team at London Heathrow Airport is providing assistance related to United flight 901 today, following reports of an individual becoming unwell onboard. The safety of our customers and employees is our highest priority and we continue to work closely with local authorities.”

There have now been 15 cases of coronavirus confirmed in the US. On February 1, 2020, President Trump signed an executive order banning all foreign nationals who had been in China from entering the US.

On that same day, Qatar Airways became the 11th major carrier to suspend its operation to mainland China after the outbreak of Coronavirus. The carrier said there was no estimated date to resume operations, conducting weekly reviews on the hiatus.