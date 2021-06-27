MIAMI – Cologne’s Bonn Airport (CGN) is one of the first in Germany to offer Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) to all airlines interested.

Johan Vanneste, President & CEO of Flughafen Köln/Bonn GmbH said, “We are proud to be able to offer our airlines sustainable alternative aviation fuels. We are already using numerous technical innovations at Cologne Bonn Airport – from solar panels and LED technology to innovative building services and alternatively powered vehicles and equipment on the apron.”

Cologne Bonn Airport – Terminal 1. Photo: By © Raimond Spekking / CC BY-SA 4.0 (via Wikimedia Commons), CC BY-SA 4.0

Going Green

Finnish oil refining and marketing company – Neste, is a provider of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and has set up a supply unit of Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel at CGN. By doing so, Neste is helping to meet increasing levels of demand from air freight and corporate customers at Cologne Bonn Airport.

Vice President of Renewable Aviation at Neste, Jonathan Wood stated, “We are really pleased to welcome Cologne Bonn Airport to the growing network of airports with SAF availability, and look forward to making further progress in reducing aviation-related greenhouse gas emissions”.

Aviation Fuel Services GmbH (AFS), the leading provider of aviation fueling services in Germany, is in favor to support Neste to serve this market. As Cologne is a prominent cargo hub – a Key European hub for UPS (5X), the easy availability of SAF will now provide a unique opportunity for cargo carriers to reduce their emissions.

The same holds good for commercial passenger and corporate flights as well. The first airline to take flight with Neste MY SAF was ASL Airlines, operating on behalf of Amazon earlier this month.