Check Out The New United Polaris Lounge At Newark (+Photos)

NEW YORK — If you follow the North Star (Polaris) you may end up at Newark Liberty Airport (EWR) where United Airlines showcased its third and newest Polaris lounge.

The first Polaris lounge opened at Chicago-O’hare International Airport (ORD) in 2016, and the second lounge opened earlier this year at San Francisco International Airport (SFO).

On June 4, United will open its third lounge inside Terminal C near gate C120 at EWR.

Exploring The Lounge

Those travelers making their way through the entryway to the lounge will notice a fascinating lighting fixture designed by Brooklyn-based art and design laboratory Richard Clarkson Studio, depicting the constellations of the 12 zodiac signs.

Passengers in United Polaris First or Business class, and those in First or Business Class (long-haul) Star Alliance member airlines can enter the 27,099 sq ft lounge, where a total of 455 seats are available.

The lounge is designed in a way that the passenger decides its own customized experience, according to United.

The layout and seating areas accommodate those who wish to relax, as well as those who wish to work, or socialize and be more active.

Ten quiet suites include Saks Fifth Avenue bedding, eye masks and soothing sounds of nature to help keep you relaxed before your flight. There are also ten shower suites.

A La Carte, Buffet, Drinks

Food options are plenty in the United Polaris Lounge. United claims that they are the only US airline to have a Business Lounge to offer an entirely dedicated private dining area with 24 tables for a la carte menu.

For those wanting a more traditional lounge experience, there’s a typical buffet offering.

And the lounge’s bar features one of United’s signature drinks: The Paper Plane (Bourbon based cocktail).

If a passenger needs the power to recharge its electronics, the lounge has plenty. 570 power receptacles and 450 USB ports are scattered through the lounge.

In addition to touring the new lounge, we were able to get a brief look at a United Boeing 767-300 refitted with the Polaris Business Class seat.

The airline plans to roll out one Polaris-equipped plane every ten days through 2020, says Mark Krolick, United’s vice president of marketing.