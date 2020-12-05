MIAMI – A Cessna T303 Crusader overran the runway and crossed a road amid snowy winter conditions at Annency Mont Blanc Airport (NCY) on Friday.

The aircraft, with registration HB-LUX, appears to have departed from Berre/Marignane Airport (LFTB) in the south of France. Snowfall arrived in the early afternoon, potentially complicating the landing but an investigation is ongoing.

#NotreEngagementVotreSécurité 🛩 Suite à un accident d'aéronef survenu hier à l’aeroport d’Annecy-Meythet, les 👮‍♀️ de la COB ont sécurisé l’intervention du @SAMU_074 et du @SDIS_74, tandis que la brigade de gendarmerie des transports aériens mène l’enquête. 🕵️‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/O9ucr5iCIe — Gendarmerie de la Haute-Savoie (@Gendarmerie_074) December 5, 2020

No Life-Threatening Injuries

Haute-Savoie firefighters said regarding the occupants “the pilot, a 60-year-old Swiss, was extricated and transported to hospital without a life-threatening emergency, while the two passengers aged 26 and 28, slightly injured, were also hospitalized.”

Around 29 firefighters were involved following the accident, highlighting the fact that runway overruns can affect aircraft large and small.

Featured image: Gendarmerie de la Haute-Savoie (@Gendarmerie_074)

