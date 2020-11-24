MIAMI – With the Thanksgiving holiday approaching in the US, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has issued guidance regarding travel for the holiday amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many from around the country are looking forward to travelling for the first time since the outset of the pandemic with an increased eagerness to see family and friends.

On Sunday alone, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screened 1,047,934 people at airport checkpoints nationwide, the highest number reported since a decline in travel at the beginning of the pandemic.

Safety First

Dr. Henry Walke, the COVID-19 incident manager at the CDC, said the agency recommends “against travel during the Thanksgiving period”.

With over 250,000 deaths from the disease in the US, he warned that the ” tragedy that could happen is that one of your family members is coming to this family gathering and they could end up severely ill, hospitalized or dying.”

For people who do end up gathering, the CDC recommends:

Avoid passing areas where food is being prepared such as the kitchen.

Bringing your own food, drinks, cups, plates, and utensils.

Using single-use options, like salad dressing and condiment packets.

Using disposable items such as food containers, plates, and utensils.

The agency also recommended holding such gatherings outdoors if possible with only one person serving the food.

This Thanksgiving will be perhaps one of the toughest in the history of the US but families should do their best to avoid travel and if so to wear a mask and maintain physical distancing, stay safe!

