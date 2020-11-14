MIAMI – While passenger airlines have been pummeled throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, cargo airlines have seen growth, highlighting the importance of the busiest cargo airports in North America. Year-over-year increases in cargo levels have been significant with a 12.5% surge in July.

Perhaps the freight hub most equipped for such increases is Memphis International Airport (MEM) in Tennessee, home to the FedEx Express World Hub with 24.3 million pounds of landed cargo.

Close Contenders

The second busiest cargo hub is at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC) in Alaska with USD$21m in funding from the United States Department of Transportation (DOT) for developing a new, 190,000 square-foot cold storage and climate controlled cargo facility.

According to the DOT, the facility “will increase economic competitiveness by providing local cold storage options for Alaska’s $300 million seafood industry and will avoid cargo loss in perishable supply chains.”

Climate controlled facilities, prominent in other North American cargo hubs including Miami International Airport (MIA), will become ever more important as the global distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine eventually looms.

