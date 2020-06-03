Airways Magazine

BREAKING: Greece Suspends All Qatar Airways Flights

 Breaking News
BREAKING: Greece Suspends All Qatar Airways Flights
June 03
15:59 2020
MIAMI – Greece has announced today the suspension of all flights to and from Qatar until mid-June after 12 of the 91 passengers on the Qatar Airways (QA) flight that landed in Athens yesterday tested positive for Coronavirus.

According to local newspaper Kathimerini, nine of the passengers who teste positive are Pakistani citizens from Gujrat, one of whom has a Greek residence permit.

Two other Greek citizens that tested positive for the virus are from Australia, while the last one is a Japanese citizen and member of a Greek-Japanese family, according to the General Secretariat for Civil Protection.

All passengers on the flight from Doha (DIA) to Athens International Airport (ATH) have been tested and quarantined in hotels until everyone gets their results, in line with current health protocols.

The news comes as a warning to governments and carriers alike, as travel bans and lockdowns are starting to be lifted in June and coming months. This is also a wake up call to airports and the industry in general to remain cautious as it seems the pandemic has not had its last say on world travel.

Stay tuned to Airways, as further developments on this story will be announced soon.

Giacomo Robortaccio

Giacomo Robortaccio

0