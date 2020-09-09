MIAMI – Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (BOM) has launched a QR-code based touchless check-in technology. With this innovation, it becomes India’s first airport to deploy 50 SITA’s mobile-enabled kiosks with the touchless technology.

The technology allows passengers to use their mobile devices to interact with kiosks. This significantly reduces the need to touch surfaces at the airport. With the new tech, BOM complies with India’s Ministry of Civil Aviation’s (MoCA) new passenger processing guidelines aimed at reducing the risk of spreading COVID-19.

Mumbai Airport contactless check-in. Photo: SITA.

Innovation at BOM

The QR-code touchless check-in tech is one of the latest innovations BOM and SITA have implemented to enhance passenger safety and experience at the airport.

Before the pandemic, the airport introduced the Common Use Self-Service (CUSS) kiosks, Self-Baggage Drop (SBD) counters, and e-gates. These technologies enhanced passenger self-reliance on check-in, baggage tag generation, and boarding pass scanning.

Mumbai Airport CEO Rajeev Jain said, “We want to reassure our patrons of their safety at the airport and are willing to go the extra mile to alleviate any fear of travel during these challenging times.”

Self-bag drop kiosk at BOM. Photo: SITA:

New Meaning for Innovative Solutions

Mumbai Airport CEO Rajeev Jain said the airport continues working on other actions through the adoption of newer technologies. With the current circumstances surrounding COVID-19, BOM wants to be ahead of the curb.

On the one hand, these types of innovations are a rapid response to the changing passenger requirements due to the pandemic. On the other hand, they provide travelers an easy way to adapt to the new safety measures.

The application of this tech at airports is a cost-effective alternative to significant investment in new low-touch infrastructure. SITA President for Europe, Sergio Colella, will discuss these types of technologies in relation to the aviation industry’s recovery at the upcoming World Aviation Festival 2020.

According to SITA, the touchless solution will be available at other airports in India.