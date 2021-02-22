MIAMI – Denmark’s second busiest airport has announced the opening of five new routes by three different airlines for the summer of 2021.

Billund Airport (BLL) will be serving three new routes by Vueling (VY) to Barcelona (BCN), Malaga (AGP) and Palma de Mallorca (PMI) from 18th and 19th of June respectively, while currently reigning Ryanair (FR) also adds two weekly flights to Barcelona’s El Prat airport from the 1st of July.

On top of the Spanish destinations, Billund will offer a new connection to Gazipaşa-Alanya Airport (GZP) by Turkish Airlines (TK). According to the airline’s website, the flight will be operated by Airbus A320s and it will provide connection twice a week between the well known tourist paradise and the home of LEGO. The Turkish national carrier is already present on the Danish market with daily flights between Istanbul (IST) and Copenhagen (CPH).

According to Anna Aero, airlines can expect a huge competition this summer as apart from Ryanair and Vueling, Norwegian will operate flights to Barcelona which means a total of six-weekly connections by three operators.

Vueling Airbus A320neo at Milan Malpensa Airport (MXP) Photo: Alberto Cucini (Instagram:@ac_avphoto)

Comments from Billund Airport

Jesper Klausholm, Billund’s Head of Airline Relations and Marketing, said that “we are in a very fortunate situation that all our existing airline customers still have a positive mind towards their routes served from Billund and still believe in our market. This positivity of course gives us great breeding ground for focusing on new possibilities like Vueling.”

Although the new connections result in Billund Airport getting the chance to boost its numbers, however the size of the network and the number of seats offered will be nowhere near to the statistics of 2019.

Furthermore, Ryanair announced several other destinations to its summer schedule just a couple of days ago while on the other hand, more and more news appear about Norwegian being in financial trouble forcing the airline to liquidate some of its affiliates.

Featured image: Vueling Airbus A320-200 (EC-MLE) taking off from Milan Malpensa Airport (MXP) – (Photo: Fabrizio Spicuglia – Instagram: @Fsspotter1)

