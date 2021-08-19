MIAMI – The promise of overseas travel brings a wave of anticipation, mostly focused on how much fun you’re going to have when you reach the destination, but also perhaps containing a little bit of anxiety about that bit beforehand – the airport.

Airports are known to some people as being stressful, but you might find that an alternative to the busiest ones might relieve some of that stress.

Looking outside of the two popular airport choices of Heathrow and Gatwick, you might feel as though you’re faced with slim pickings, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. The UK has a wealth of airports available for you to choose from, with plenty of opportunities for at least one of them to become your regular new destination.

Southend Airport terminal building, seen from near the railway station. Photo: Chris j wood – Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=20469679

Southend Airport



With Heathrow and Gatwick off the table, you might be struggling for the next best airport for your convenience, especially if you’re based in the London area. Fortunately for you, London still has options for you to consider.

Southend Airport is one of these options, and while it might take you a little further east than you would have expected, this can help you to avoid the busy heart of the city and perhaps take some stress away from the travel to the airport itself. This might also be a more convenient location if you live on that side of the country anyway.

Bristol Airport, UK. Photo: De Tomccoll at the English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=4302175

Bristol Airport



Perhaps you’re hoping to avoid London altogether, in which case you might also want to be made aware of other airports in relatively close proximity, in case you still live nearer the south of England and find that destination more convenient.

Your answer may lie with one of the UK’s other more popular cities and the destination of Bristol Airport. It’s an airport that has seen more attention in recent years, with plans geared towards increasing its expansion further to accommodate the influx of new passengers and the additional planes that this increase may require.

Bristol Airport could even be considered to be in an even more convenient location than many airports in London due to its closer proximity to other areas in the country and its proximity to Wales. This is also true for people who live in Devon and Cornwall, which, when coupled with the fact that you don’t have to travel through or near London to get there, can make it a more accessible option.

If you’re not planning to drive there, and instead of looking at how public transport can easily drop you off in the right place, doing some research into train and bus service timetables could provide you with the answers you need.