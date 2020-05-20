Airways Magazine

Berlin Tegel Airport To Close for Two Months

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Berlin Tegel Airport To Close for Two Months

Berlin Tegel Airport To Close for Two Months
May 20
12:41 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LONDON – Berlin Tegel Airport is set to close on June 15 for around two months due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

Due to restrictions with regards to flying, passenger numbers have declined to the point that this decision was inevitably made.

It is understood that this move will save airport operator FBB around US$220,000 per day, amounting to US$12.3m over that eight week period.

FBB CEO Lutke Dalrup stated that this move was to see how many airports the German capital needs as well as closing the airport to ensure recovery of the industry.

“In the next few months we will see if the capital region needs one or two airports. Now it is about taking the next steps responsibly. Our next job is to ensure the recovery of the air industry and not hinder it.”

All traffic that is scheduled to fly into Tegel will fly into its neighbouring airport of Schonefeld.

Could Tegel Be Closed Permanently?

2019 saw Tegel handle 24 million passengers, whereas nowadays only 2,000 passengers per day have been using the facilities of the airport.

FBB has not ruled out a permanent closure of Tegel, especially with the new Brandenburg Airport due to open on October 31 this year.

It is unclear how many jobs will be affected by this decision, but there could be opportunities on the horizon given the future for Berlin’s airports.

Daldrup was keen to add that he is more than happy to reopen Tegel Airport if demand permits it.

“Personally I would prefer to keep Tegel open until the autumn. If I get 50,000 passengers, Tegel will be put straight back into business. But I’m honestly not optimistic that we are going to see those numbers in the next few months.”

It is understood that the airport will be placed on standby during such a closure in case demand in the Summer rises exponentially and Schonefeld gets overwhelmed.

Even then, local media such as The Local are suggesting that because of Brandenburg opening up this year, “Tegel’s last chapter could well have now been written”.

It will be interesting to see what decisions are to be made by FBB after the two-month closure, which is around August 11 and whether indeed the airport’s 114-year history will come to a sad end.

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
BerlinFeatured
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
James Field

James Field

James is a passionate AvGeek based in Manchester, U.K who has been actively spotting for years. James is the European Correspondent for the magazine who has been actively trying to boost the presence in the continent.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Subscribe

Cart

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways Ryanair San Francisco Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0