LONDON – Due to the sharp drop in passenger numbers as a result of the pandemic, Terminal 5 at Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) will be temporarily closed as of February 23, 2021. For the time being, all flights will be handled in Terminal 1, according to the airport.

The relocation of airlines from Terminal 5 to Terminal 1 will be completed successively. SunExpress (XQ) will be the first airline to fly from Terminal 1 as of February 1, and the last airline will leave Terminal 5 on February 22.

inside BER. Photo: Miklós Budai – @aviationmike.hu

Airport Information

The airport recommends travelers find about their terminal before their departure by contacting their airline or in the status information for their flight online.

In addition, the airport should also provide information about the relocation dates of the different airlines.

Featured image: BER. Photo: Miklós Budai – @aviationmike.hu

