MIAMI – Belgrade Nikola Tesla Airport (BEG) is nearing the completion of its 3,500m-long, 60m-wide “inserted” runway. It will serve as a replacement for its existing runway that will undergo renovation.

The new runway sits right in between the existing runway (12/30) and the terminal side giving it the “inserted” nickname. The former runway will be expected to be back in service in 2023 and once it does the so-called inserted runway will become a full-length parallel taxiway that will feature 4 new rapid exit taxiways (RETs).

A close in-service example of such operations is observed at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (HYD), India where Runway 09R is used for actual take-offs and landings while the parallel 09L is used as the taxiway.

Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International (HYD): Image: Google Maps

A Strong-enough Runway

The new inserted runway will also be used in the future as the operational one if the main one is unable to handle aircraft movement for whatever reason.

The main runway’s construction dates back to 1962 with an extension to 3,400m in 1978. The runway is old, outdated, and not strong enough to support heavy aircraft movement hence needing a complete re-work.

Lafarge, a French industrial group, will carry out the works at Belgrade and will use a new premium range of ready-mix concrete which is more durable.