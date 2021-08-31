MIAMI – In another sign of positivity for the airline industry, British Airways (BA) has announced its plan to reopen Concorde Room lounges at New York-JFK and London-Heathrow (LHR), beginning September 1.

The British flag carrier also announced that enhancements are in the works for these lounges, including “Forty Winks” sleep pods, access to the “surprise and delight” lounge, among other improvements.

New Lounge Features

“As we start to gradually welcome back customers, we want to ensure that they have the best experience possible with British Airways,” said Tom Stevens, BA’s Director of Brand and Customer Experience.

British Airways lounges have been closed throughout the world since March 2020, though the airline recently reopened its primary US lounge at New York-JFK and domestic lounges in Edinburgh, Glasgow, and Aberdeen.

The reopening of the Concorde Rooms at JFK and LHR will coincide with the debut of a brand-new cocktail menu, crafted exclusively for the airline by Ryan Chetiyawardana (Mr. Lyan), with a focus on British seasonal ingredients.

Seven cocktails will be served, with two special cocktails bearing the names of iconic BA employees. The first is the Barton, named after the first female BA pilot Lynne Barton. The second is the Lawford, named after Bill Lawford, the first ever BA pilot.

A British Airways 787-10 descending and preparing for touchdown. As British Airways lounges reopen, the airline expressed its desire to maximize the flying experience at every stage, including introducing a new menu on board British Airways flights. Photo: Daniel Gorun/Airways @dgorun

Silver Card Benefits

In addition, the airline plans to “surprise” Bronze Executive cardholders with certain Silver Card benefits. Guests to the Concorde Room can also use brand-new “Forty Winks” Energy Pods, providing them a chance to rest before their flight. Energy Pods can be reserved in advance, and guests can even request a time to be reawakened and select a hot beverage to enjoy upon being awakened.

Stevens emphasized that British Airways wishes to maximize the passenger’s experience beyond the airport, stating, “We are looking at every element of the customer experience…we want flying with British Airways to be memorable.”

Finally, the airline will be introducing “Best of British menus” on board its flights, which will “take customers on a culinary journey across the British Isles.” Over time, British Airways anticipates that more lounges will continue to open.