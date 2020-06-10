Airways Magazine

Asian Airports Ready to Reopen

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • China Express Airlines enters partnership with COMAC MIAMI – China Express Airlines (CEA) has entered a strategic partnership agreement with Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC), according to Reuters. The partnership includes CEA buying 100 ARJ21 and...
  • How US Airlines Implement Social Distancing Onboard MIAMI – With many US carriers adding flights to their Summer schedules, we take a look at how airlines are implementing social distancing (SD) measures onboard as passenger flow resumption...
  

Asian Airports Ready to Reopen

Asian Airports Ready to Reopen
June 10
14:09 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI – According to Airports Council International (ACI) Asia-Pacific, the region’s airports are ready to resume operations.

The green light was given after ACI members signed on to the International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) Council Aviation Recovery Task Force (CART).

“We are encouraged to see the majority of public health authorities directly or jointly with airport operators deploying health screening measures such as temperature checks at the airports,” said Stefano Baronci, director general, ACI Asia-Pacific.

Measures implemented by airports include requirements for front-line employees to wear masks, enhanced cleaning and sanitation, and airport-wide social distancing protocols.

Additionally, airport stakeholders continue to roll out touch-less check-in, passport control, and boarding procedures to minimize risk.

Long-Term Measures Remain Unclear

Though Asia-Pacific’s airports are ready to reopen per the ICAO CART guidance, long-term health measures remain unclear.

“Airports are clearly expressing that the measures used during the restart will not be sustainable for the longer term,” added Baronci.

Long term recovery efforts include creating a health culture, working with local organizations to build confidence, and further installation of touch-less technology.

“It is imperative for public health authorities, civil aviation authorities and airports to continue partnering to update and adapt health screening measures based on changing data and medical evidence as travel picks up.”

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
Airports Council International-North America
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Jeremy Chesney

Jeremy Chesney

Jeremy is a corporate travel consultant and aviation content creator. He reflects on his 100,000+ flown miles per year through the "Travel Tales from the #nerdbirds" podcast and guest posts for a variety of aviation websites.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways Ryanair San Francisco Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0