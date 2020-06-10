Asian Airports Ready to Reopen

MIAMI – According to Airports Council International (ACI) Asia-Pacific, the region’s airports are ready to resume operations.

The green light was given after ACI members signed on to the International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) Council Aviation Recovery Task Force (CART).

“We are encouraged to see the majority of public health authorities directly or jointly with airport operators deploying health screening measures such as temperature checks at the airports,” said Stefano Baronci, director general, ACI Asia-Pacific.

Measures implemented by airports include requirements for front-line employees to wear masks, enhanced cleaning and sanitation, and airport-wide social distancing protocols.

Additionally, airport stakeholders continue to roll out touch-less check-in, passport control, and boarding procedures to minimize risk.

Long-Term Measures Remain Unclear

Though Asia-Pacific’s airports are ready to reopen per the ICAO CART guidance, long-term health measures remain unclear.

“Airports are clearly expressing that the measures used during the restart will not be sustainable for the longer term,” added Baronci.

Long term recovery efforts include creating a health culture, working with local organizations to build confidence, and further installation of touch-less technology.

“It is imperative for public health authorities, civil aviation authorities and airports to continue partnering to update and adapt health screening measures based on changing data and medical evidence as travel picks up.”