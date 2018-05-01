Budapest Airport is the First Carbon-Neutral Airport

MIAMI — Budapest Liszt Ferenc International Airport (BUD) achieved the “carbon-neutral” accreditation, a major international environmental award, launched by ACI (Airports Council International).

The accreditation program found that Budapest Airport maintains a balance of energy consumption and energy production.

“Carbon neutrality means this balance has been achieved, as using conventional fossil-based energy always entails emission of CO2, that is, carbon emission, or in other words, a carbon footprint”, explained BUD in the press release.

According to BUD, there are only thirty airports all around Europe that belong to the carbon-neutral group. However, Budapest launched its energy-rationalization effort ten years ago and by applying environmental conscious solutions, the airport has reduced its CO2 emission generated by its daily operation. The remainder is balanced out by it in a way that is under international supervision.

“In Europe, only thirty airports are in the elite club of carbon-neutral operations, and in Central-Eastern Europe we are the first to receive this accreditation,” said Gábor Szarvas, environmental director of Budapest Airport.

Budapest Airport organized the first Greenairport partner meeting of 2018 in the recently opened ibis Styles Budapest Airport Hotel's conference centre. BUD’s Greenairport program is expanding now with 35 partners and the next meeting is due in early summer 2018. pic.twitter.com/jxSHtlqSDv — Budapest Airport (@budairport) March 28, 2018

In the framework of its program of environmental awareness, Budapest Airport replaced the lighting fixtures in the terminals with energy-saving LED-based systems. It refurbishes and maintains the district heating pipes as well as the pumps of its water supply system.

As a key component in the program, the air handling and air conditioning equipment of the airport are also upgraded on an ongoing basis. As a result, CO2 emission of Budapest Airport per passenger was reduced by as much as 44% over the last five years.

“Since passenger traffic has been increasing significantly, we are continuously working on making the airport operation greener, in the framework of our Greenairport program. This summer the new passenger pier at Terminal 2B will be handed over, featuring state-of-the-art technologies of heating and cooling. In addition, we continue to increase the number of electric vehicles at the airport and to commission charging stations, reducing CO2 emissions due to fossil fuels,” added Szarvas

BUD is also encouraging its partners at the airport as well as all other organizations and authorities to adopt sustainable practices. The Greenairport initiative was launched three years ago, aimed at making the operation of Liszt Ferenc International Airport sustainable via joint environmental actions.

The energy consumption of the airport – based on the energy consumed for making hot water, heating, and lighting – is equivalent with the energy consumption of 23 thousand households, the energy demand of a small town. This is also why adopting environmentally friendly solutions has top priority at the airport.