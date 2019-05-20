American Airlines Inks Deal To Build 6th Terminal At Dallas/Ft. Worth Airport

MIAMI — Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) and American Airlines (AA) have announced plans to develop Terminal F, a sixth terminal that will open new opportunities for the airline, local businesses, and passengers alike.

The plans that DFW and AA have outlined shows an investment between US$3 and $3.5 billion in terminal improvements.

The masterplan consists of the construction for the new Terminal F and enhancements to Terminal C.

According to both the airport and the carrier, the new terminal should be open for business by 2025.

Terminal F will provide up to 24 new gates for domestic and international flights and is projected to open as soon as 2025. https://t.co/7oI4tvBcPs pic.twitter.com/HjnSWXrYRd — DFW Airport (@DFWAirport) May 20, 2019

The new terminal will be built south of the current Terminal D, to which this particular location provides significant flexibility for the addition of 24 new gates.

The design work for the new Terminal F will being immediate, to which, DFW and AA will explore different options for the layout.

Both DFW Airport and AA expect the details to be finalized as part of a new airlines lease agreement which is currently being negotiated.

Sean Donohue, CEO of DFW Airport has said, “Today’s announcement sets the stage for DFW Airport’s next 50 years. The new Terminal F and the expansion that could follow will provide the region with the growth it needs to compete with international business centers”.

Doug Parker, American Airlines Chairman, and CEO added, “This is an exciting day for American and our more than 31,000 team members who call Dallas-Fort Worth home. American enjoys a wonderful relationship with the City of Fort Worth, the City of Dallas and DFW Airport”.

Terminal C is one of the airports original terminals, which was opened in 1974. DFW and AA plan to significantly improve the customer experience at Terminal C, as the 2018 renovations did on Terminals A, B, and E.

In 2018, DFW welcomed 69 million customers and announced 28 new destinations, giving DFW a larger domestic footprint than any other U.S. airport. Customers also have access to over 60 international destinations.

Over the past several years, American Airlines has expanded with new services from DFW, giving customers access to more than 230 nonstop destinations and over 900 daily flights.