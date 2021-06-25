MIAMI – Recently, the American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE) created the Airport Consortium on Customer Trust (ACT) program.

This group of airport leaders and aviation industry experts completed an in-depth analysis that resulted in actionable solutions for health enhancements, facility upgrades, and financial recovery of airports in the post-pandemic travel environment.

The six key areas identified as important to recovery and building passenger trust are:

These six areas were chosen because they will also serve the industry beyond the end of the pandemic, improving the air travel experience at airports nationwide. For example, automated queues and wayfinding and biometrically enabled transactions will evolve to make the traveler’s experience more seamless and efficient.

LAX is one of the airports participating in the AAAE ACT program to enhance the traveler’s experience in the post-pandemic era. Photo: Luca Flores for Airways.

What Are the AAAE and ACT?

The American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE) represents workers at public-use commercial and general aviation airports. AAAE has approximately 9,000 members at over 850 airports. Membership also represent hundreds of companies and organizations that support the airport industry. www.aaae.org.

AAAE created the Airport Consortium on Customer Trust (ACT) program to speed the deployment of innovative technology, processes, and standards in airports. It aims to safeguard public health and instill passenger confidence in air travel.

As airports enhance their facilities, the ACT Program will help the nation’s leading airports, stakeholders, thought leaders, and solution providers share, evaluate, test, and launch solutions. www.aaae.org/act.

Photo: AAAE via LinkedIn

AAAE Comments

“Airports are committed to coming out of the pandemic with enhanced facilities, processes, and technology. They will serve the traveling public and restore passenger confidence,” AAAE president & CEO Todd Hauptli said.

“The ACT Program has moved our industry significantly forward through in-depth analysis, tested solutions, and effective partnerships. It’s a model that is already producing results and will continue to do so well into the future.”

The airports of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey participate in the AEEE’s ACT Program. Photo: Brandon Van Acker

Participating Airports

Current ACT airport participants include Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta (ATL), Dallas Fort Worth (DFW), Denver (DEN), Greater Toronto Airport Authority (YYZ), Los Angeles World Airports (LAX), Memphis (MEM), Minneapolis St. Paul (MSP), Philadelphia (PHL), Phoenix Sky Harbor (PHX), Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, San Antonio (SAT), San Francisco (SFO), and Seattle-Tacoma (SEA), among others.

“AAAE’s ACT Program brings together our country’s most innovative airports, partners, and experts to identify critical gaps and opportunities, develop approaches to address them, influence industry stakeholders in a call to action, and pilot new technology,” said Justin Erbacci, CEO, Los Angeles World Airports. “I am very pleased that in a short time since inception, we already are seeing concrete results from this consortium.”

Arup, is a global engineering and consulting firm with expertise aviation and airport planning. It worked to produce this analysis and research solutions as a cornerstone partner.

“Aviation, is both an economic generator and a means of connecting with family and friends. It is more important now than ever before,” said Jenny Buckley, Principal and Arup’s Americas Aviation Leader. “Decisions we make today will positively shape the passenger experience well beyond the pandemic. Arup is excited to work to build the future of air travel through research, analysis, and actionable solutions.”