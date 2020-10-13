LONDON – Frankfurt airport served 1.1 million passengers in September, a sharp drop of 82.9% compared to the same month last year. Traffic from January to September 2020 fell by 70.2%.

The low demand from passengers is due to the uncertainties of passengers and, above all, to the restrictions in place amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Creator: Andreas Meinhardt | Credit: Fraport AG

Movement Data

Movements at Frankfurt airport fell by 63.7%, with an aircraft movement of 16,940 between take-offs and landings. The maximum take-off weights (MTOWs) contracted by 61.7%, about 1.1 million tons. Goods, on the other hand, fell by 5.0% with a movement equal to 165,967 tons.

Fraport’s Group airports worldwide also continued to be affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, albeit to varying extent. While some airports in Fraport’s international portfolio benefited from a slight rebound in holiday traffic, others were still subject to comprehensive travel restrictions during the reporting month.

Fraport’s 14 Greek regional airports served some 1.7 million passengers in September 2020, representing a 61.3% decline compared to the same month last year. The Bulgarian Twin Star airports of Burgas (BOJ) and Varna (VAR) saw a combined traffic slide by 75.6% to 171,690 passengers.

Fraport T2. Photo: Fraport AG

Situation at Other Airports

Ljubljana Airport (LJU) in Slovenia welcomed 21,686 passengers in September 2020, down 87.4 percent year-on-year. In Brazil, the airports of Fortaleza (FOR) and Porto Alegre (POA) registered a combined traffic drop of 68.0 percent to 402,427 passengers. At Peru’s Lima Airport (LIM), traffic plunged by 92.1 percent to 158,786 passengers because of widespread restrictions on international air traffic.

Antalya Airport (AYT) in Turkey received about 2.3 million passengers – a decrease of 53.4 percent. Traffic at Pulkovo Airport (LED) in St. Petersburg, Russia, shrank by 29.1 percent to around 1.4 million passengers. With some 3.6 million passengers registered in September 2020, China’s Xi’an Airport (XIY) maintained its recovery path – and further reduced the rate of decline to just 9.5 percent year-on-year.

Frankfurt Airport Passengers September 2020. Photo: Fraport